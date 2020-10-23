Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka parliament strengthens presidential powers

Sri Lankan lawmakers approved amendments to the constitution that strengthened the powers of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and took away parliament's role in making key appointments such as judges and the police chief. The new amendments were passed by parliament late on Thursday with a two-thirds majority after a raucous two-day debate.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 14:17 IST
Sri Lanka parliament strengthens presidential powers

Sri Lankan lawmakers approved amendments to the constitution that strengthened the powers of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and took away parliament's role in making key appointments such as judges and the police chief.

The new amendments were passed by parliament late on Thursday with a two-thirds majority after a raucous two-day debate. Rajapaksa, a former defence chief who oversaw the military defeat of Tamil separatists a decade ago, swept to power last November and has since consolidated control.

In August, his party and its allies overwhelmingly won a parliamentary election on an election plank that included doing away with a previous constitutional amendment in 2015 that had put more power in the legislature's hands. The government has argued that strengthening the president's powers was required for better governance.

Under the new law, Sri Lanka's president will have the power to dissolve the 225-member legislature any time after it crosses the half-way mark of its five-year term. Opposition groups have criticised the amendments, and some wore red arm-bands in protest in parliament during the debate.

Harsha de Silva, an opposition lawmaker from the capital city Colombo, said the Rajapaksa administration was pushing Sri Lanka in the direction of an autocracy. "I voted against (the bill) to protect democracy in Sri Lanka," Silva said in a tweet.

Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, executive director of the Colombo-based think-tank Centre for Policy Alternatives, said the amendments are meant to be temporary with a new constitution proposed within six months. But till a new constitution or further amendments are enacted, power will remain concentrated with Rajapaksa with limited checks and balances, he said.

"It is extremely dangerous," Saravanamuttu said. The influential Rajapaksa family has tightened its grip over Sri Lankan politics in recent years. After the August win, Gotabaya appointed his older brother Mahinda Rajapaksa - himself a former president - as prime minister. (Additional reporting and writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Kim Coghill)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IDBI Bank reports Rs 324 cr profit for Q2; NPA ratio down

IDBI Bank on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 324 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal year against a loss of Rs 3,459 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal. Compared sequentially, the bank registered a ...

Belgium tightens COVID-19 measures, hopes to avoid lockdown

Belgium, one of the European countries worst hit by the new coronavirus, tightened restrictions on social contacts on Friday by banning fans from sports matches, limiting the number of people in cultural spaces and closing theme parks. Belg...

Vegetable price surge worries people in Varanasi

Vegetable prices have shot up since the last few days in parts of Varanasi causing a major worry for people struggling to survive amid the pandemic. Potatoes are priced at Rs 40, onions at Rs 70. They were affordable earlier. Other green ve...

UK trade minister says 'real progress' made in Brexit talks

Britain and the European Union have made real progress in Brexit trade talks and a deal is possible but if the bloc does not come to an agreement then Britain will leave without a deal, Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Friday.Were in inten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020