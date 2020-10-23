'If we change, we will change the atmosphere' says poster outside Eknath Khadse's house
Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) supporters put up a poster outside Eknath Khadse's residence in Mumbai that read 'if we change, we will change the atmosphere'.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 15:18 IST
Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) supporters put up a poster outside Eknath Khadse's residence in Mumbai that read 'if we change, we will change the atmosphere'. "Didn't we tell you...if you change, nothing would happen but if we change then the entire atmosphere will change," the poster read.
Eknath Khadse who recently resigned from the BJP said on Wednesday that he will join NCP today. "I will join the NCP on October 23," Khadse told reporters. He also alleged that he has suffered a lot in the BJP.
"The then CM (Devendra Fadnavis) instructed the police to register an FIR against me on a false allegation of harassment by a woman. He said the case would be withdrawn later. A corruption inquiry was initiated against me in which I came clean. I suffered a lot in the BJP," Khadse said. (ANI)
