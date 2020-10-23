Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Didnt know 19 was a smaller number than 10': Chidambaram on BJP's 19 lakh jobs promise in Bihar

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday took a dig at the BJP for "mocking" RJD over its 10 lakh jobs promise and then itself talking about creating 19 lakh jobs in its Bihar election manifesto, saying he did not know that 19 was a smaller number than 10.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:11 IST
'Didnt know 19 was a smaller number than 10': Chidambaram on BJP's 19 lakh jobs promise in Bihar

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday took a dig at the BJP for "mocking" RJD over its 10 lakh jobs promise and then itself talking about creating 19 lakh jobs in its Bihar election manifesto, saying he did not know that 19 was a smaller number than 10. In its Bihar election manifesto released on Thursday, the BJP sought to reach out to the youth with the promise of 19 lakh jobs in the next five years.

"After mocking the RJD for promising to create 10 lakh jobs, the NDA has promised to create 19 lakh jobs in Bihar if elected," Chidambaram tweeted. "I did not know that 19 was a smaller number than 10. I think I should go back to primary school," he said.

In another tweet, the former finance minister also attacked the government over the state of the economy. "Principal Economic Adviser, Dr Sanyal, has joined the three distinguished gentlemen in trying to 'talk up' the economy," he said and cited that 34 out of 39 economists polled by a news agency have said that that the fiscal stimulus "does not go far enough to significantly boost" the economy.

"Are the PM and FM listening?" Chidambaram asked. After day after the RBI Governor, the SEBI chief and the DEA secretary spoke on the economy, Chidambaram on Thursday had taken a dig at them, saying he wishes the economy was a "circus lion" that would respond to the stick of the ringmaster.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Submit report on rain damage soon, Central team told

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddyon Friday said he has asked the Central team, currently visiting Telangana to assess the damage by heavy rains and floods, to submit its report as early as possible. The team told me that the s...

Croatia, Bosnia, Slovenia report surge in coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours in Croatia hit a record high of 1,867, while seven people died. So far, Croatia has recorded 31,717 cases with 413 deaths. There are currently 7,313 active cases.Neighbouring Bosnia ...

Amazon employees booked over Prime customer's account hack, fraud

The Noida Police has booked Amazon employees in connection with an alleged fraud and hacking of a customers account on the e-commerce giants website, officials said on Friday. The FIR was lodged at the Sector 20 police station on Thursday a...

Measures in place to control air, noise pollution during new building construction: LS Secretariat after review meeting by Speaker Om Birla.

Measures in place to control air, noise pollution during new building construction LS Secretariat after review meeting by Speaker Om Birla....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020