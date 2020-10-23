Left Menu
'Modi's Hanuman' Chirag Paswan to visit Sita temple, proposes corridor between Ayodhya-Sithamarhi

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan, who last week said that he is the "Hanuman" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to visit Sita temple in Sithamarhi on October 25 and likely to propose the construction of a grand temple at the site.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 19:35 IST
LJP chief Chirag Paswan. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan, who last week said that he is the "Hanuman" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to visit Sita temple in Sithamarhi on October 25 and likely to propose the construction of a grand temple at the site. Paswan has promised to accord Sita her deserved place in Sithamarhi, "the birthplace of the Goddess". A grand temple at the site is being viewed as a complement to the grand Ram temple at Ayodhya.

During the campaigning for Bihar polls, LJP supremo had termed himself as PM Modi's Hanuman and also assured that LJP will not field any candidate against the BJP. He did not severe his ties with NDA at the centre despite coming out of the alliance in the state. Paswan is expected to propose grand plans to connect two holy cities - Ayodhya and Sithanarhi- through a religious corridor in an effort to serve pilgrims and provide the boost to the economy of region. Sitamarhi is located in Mithila region, named after the father of Goddess Sita.

The visit has been scheduled just ahead of first phase of polling in Bihar. The move is seen as an attempt at wooing the majority Hindu voters and women. Sources close to the LJP chief stated that he was pained due to "repeated neglect" of Bihar's historical heritage and "itss connection with Sita Mata". "A religious corridor is the need of the hour," said a source close to Paswan.

The Prime Minister had performed bhoomi pujan for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya in August this year. Sources said Paswan wants to highlight the rich heritage of Bihar which, they said, is associated with many enlightened souls.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7- and counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

