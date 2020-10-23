Trump says final debate went 'really well'PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:42 IST
President Donald Trump is reviewing his debate against Democrat Joe Biden, saying he thought it went "really well" and was an "exciting night." The Republican president and the Democratic former vice president squared off Thursday in their final head-to-head matchup before the November 3 election. The debate in Tennessee offered more substantive discussion of issues and was lighter on the types of sometimes intense personal clashes that dominated their first meeting in late September.
Addressing reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump says his more straightforward performance "was a more popular way of doing it." Trump says he wanted to play by the rules on Thursday although he liked his more aggressive tone in that first debate.
