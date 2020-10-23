Left Menu
IT department's notice to Bihar Cong shows BJP's frustration: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:33 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Income Tax department's notice to Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee showed the BJP's frustration. The IT department served a notice to the Bihar unit of the Congress on Thursday, days before the first phase of the state assembly polls, according to reports.

"The notice to verify the source of funds involved shows the BJP's frustration and that they are losing ground in Bihar. Otherwise why do central agencies become active during election time and that too particularly against Congress?" Gehlot asked in a tweet. He further asked whether the IT department and other central agencies will "dare to raid BJP offices during elections".

In another tweet, Gehlot said the government of India (GoI) should provide free COVID-19 vaccine to every citizen of the country and not just make poll promises in Bihar. "The whole country is badly affected by Covid-19 pandemic. Once we have the vaccine, GoI must have a proper mapping and guidelines for vaccinating each and every citizen of our country. I request GoI to declare free vaccination for all and not just make poll promises as announced by FM @nsitharaman ji in Patna," he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released the BJP manifesto for the Bihar Assembly polls which promised free COVID-19 vaccine for everyone in the state once it has been cleared by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

