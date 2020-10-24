Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Malaysian premier seeks a state of emergency amid political crisis

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin met the king on Friday to ask him to declare a state of emergency, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim denounced as an attempt to cling to power.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-10-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 11:07 IST
EXPLAINER-Malaysian premier seeks a state of emergency amid political crisis

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin met the king on Friday to ask him to declare a state of emergency, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim denounced as an attempt to cling to power. The emergency proposal comes as Malaysia sees a resurgence in coronavirus cases and as Muhyiddin faces a leadership challenge from Anwar, who last month said he has the support in parliament to oust the premier.

WHAT'S NEXT? King Al-Sultan Abdullah will decide if an emergency should be declared after consulting with other Malay rulers.

Under Malaysia's constitution, the proclamation of emergency is made by the king if he is satisfied a grave emergency exists whereby the security, the economy or public order is threatened. "Context-wise, the COVID-19 situation and the political crisis would arguably fit within these categories, at least based on the government's interpretation," said Shazwan Mustafa Kamal, senior associate with political and policy risk consultancy Vriens & Partners.

A state of emergency would allow parliament to be suspended while the executive would gain powers to make rules and approve the expenditure necessary to ensure public security. Malaysia last declared a national emergency after civil unrest and bloody race riots broke out in 1969.

WHY NOW? Opposition leaders, including Anwar, say Muhyiddin is proposing an emergency to avoid a showdown in parliament over the support he commands.

Questions have persisted over the stability of Muhyiddin's coalition since he took office in March with a two-seat majority. Pressure increased last month after Anwar said he had enough support in parliament to form a new government with the help of defectors from the ruling coalition.

UMNO, the biggest party in the ruling coalition, has also been unhappy with the premier as it believes it is playing second fiddle to Muhyiddin's own party. The government is scheduled to propose its 2021 budget on Nov. 6, and there have been doubts over whether it can muster a majority in parliament for that.

Defeat on the budget would count as a vote of no-confidence in Muhyiddin and could trigger an election. Under Muhyiddin's proposed emergency, parliament will be suspended and the budget will not be put to vote.

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE BUDGET? It remains unclear.

According to the constitution, the king can essentially introduce laws - called ordinances - during an emergency on the advice of the prime minister and cabinet. The budget could be approved, similarly, without a parliamentary vote.

The Edge financial daily cited a source saying the 2021 budget would still be announced under an emergency and a suspension of parliament meant the budget can be approved without a vote. IS A CHANGE IN GOVERNMENT POSSIBLE?

If an emergency is put in place, Muhyiddin can continue unopposed for as long as it lasts. Some in the ruling alliance have urged Muhyiddin to go for a general election to resolve the uncertainty over his majority, but there are also concerns about holding an election during a pandemic.

Polls could be held at the end of the emergency, though it is not clear if or how long an emergency would last.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Work already underway for inauguration of TBD president

While much of Washington is twisted in knots over the upcoming election, theres another contingent already busy trying to figure out how to stage an inauguration for the to-be-determined next president during a pandemic. Visitors to the U.S...

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates U N Mehta Paediatric Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad, Kisan Suryoday Yojana, and Asia's longest temple ropeway on mount Girnar via video-link.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates U N Mehta Paediatric Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad, Kisan Suryoday Yojana, and Asias longest temple ropeway on mount Girnar via video-link....

As Trump casts doubt on election, new agency contradicts him

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump was predicting on Twitter that this election would be the most corrupt in American history. A day later, the head of an obscure government agency he created offered a much different message. Chris...

Former Maha minister Vinayakdada Patil dies

Former Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Vinayakdada Patil died at a private hospital in Nashik following a brief illness, his family sources said. He breathed his last late on Friday night.He was 77. Patil was earlier receivi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020