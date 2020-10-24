Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Farooq Abdullah prays for peace, wellbeing of humankind at Dugra Nag temple

The National Conference (NC) leader, who turned 84 earlier this week, prayed for peace and wellbeing of humankind. He arrived at the temple located at the Dalgate along with members of his party when priests from the Kashmiri pandit community were performing a 'havan' there.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 15:44 IST
J-K: Farooq Abdullah prays for peace, wellbeing of humankind at Dugra Nag temple

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday visited the ancient 'Durga Nag' temple here on the occasion of 'Durga ashtami' and ‘Ram navami’, and paid obeisance to the deity. The National Conference (NC) leader, who turned 84 earlier this week, prayed for peace and wellbeing of humankind.

He arrived at the temple located at the Dalgate along with members of his party when priests from the Kashmiri pandit community were performing a 'havan' there. "This is an important day for our Hindu brothers and sisters and this temple has a significance. I came to extend my greeting to them on the occasion of religious festivals being celebrated here," Abdullah, who is a Lok Sabha member, told reporters.

He also prayed that displaced Kashmiri pandits return to their homes as soon as possible. Dressed in a traditional pathani suit, the NC leader was wearing a face guard in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also appealed to people to follow all protocols of social distancing at public places.

Durga Nag is believed to be a more than 700 years old temple. In 2013, a Shiv Lingam was placed at the temple premises..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JK Cong asks Mehbooba to desist from making 'provocative', 'irresponsible' remarks on national flag

Asking former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to desist from making highly provocative and irresponsible remarks on the national flag, the Congress unit in the Union Territory on Saturday strongly condemned the PDP chiefs st...

Bulgarian capital Sofia shuts nightclubs as COVID infections surge

Bulgarias capital Sofia, home to some 2 million people, will close nightclubs and discos on Sunday for two weeks as it grapples to contain a surge in coronavirus infections straining its health system, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said on Satur...

HC seeks list of pending cases against ex, sitting MPs, MLAs

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here has directed its registry to furnish a list of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs in the state within two weeks. A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justic...

4 scientists selected for Distinguished Alumnus Award of IISC

Dr Rajalakshmi Menon, a scientist, who contributed towards the indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control system, inducted into the Indian Air Force, is among the four outstanding scientists and engineers selected for the Distinguished A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020