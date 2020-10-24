Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are anti-BJP, we are not anti-national: Farooq Abdullah after meeting of PAGD

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which is fighting for restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is an anti-BJP platform but not an anti-national amalgam. "I want to tell you that this false propaganda by the BJP that the PAGD is anti-national.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:25 IST
We are anti-BJP, we are not anti-national: Farooq Abdullah after meeting of PAGD

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which is fighting for restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is an anti-BJP platform but not an anti-national amalgam. "I want to tell you that this false propaganda by the BJP that the PAGD is anti-national. I want to tell them that this is not true. There is no doubt that it is anti-BJP but it is not anti-national," he told reporters here. The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar was elected chairman of the PAGD after the first meeting of the amalgam at the residence of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti

Abdullah said the BJP has tried to break the federal structure through acts like abrogation of Article 370 and dividing Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories

"They have tried to destroy the constitution of the country, they have tried to divide the nation, to break the federal structure which we saw what they did on August 5 last year,” the NC president said. "I want to tell them that this (PAGD) is not an anti-national jamaat. Our aim is that people of Jammu Kashmir, and Ladakh should get their rights back. That's where our battle is, our battle is not for more than that," he said. Abdullah said the BJP was doing propaganda against the constituents of the PAGD in Jammu and elsewhere in the country. "They are trying to divide us (people of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh) in the name of religion. This attempt will not succeed. This is not a religious battle, this is a fight for our identity and for that identity, we are standing together," he said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mahesh Bhatt, Amyra Dastur dismiss model Luviena Lodh's drug charges

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt And Actor Amyra Dastur Have Refuted Actor-Model Luviena Lodhs Claims That The Two Are Part Of Alleged Bollywood Drug-Nexus. In a video posted on Instagram on Friday, Lodh claimed that she is wife of Bhatts nephew Sumi...

L-G Mathur launches 100-day campaign to provide assured water supply to schools in Ladakh

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Saturday launched the 100-day campaign to provide assured portable water supply to schools and anganwadi centres in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said. He also promised opening of drinking water...

Man shot dead in Bikaner, his bag carrying cash snatched

Unidentified masked men shot dead a trader in Rajasthans Bikaner district and fled away with his bag stashed with cash, police said Saturday.&#160; The incident happened late Friday night when incense stick manufacturer Giriraj Agarwal, 40,...

UK’s famous Diwali celebrations in Leicester go virtual amid lockdown

They are referred to as the biggest Diwali celebrations outside of India but this year the city of Leicester in the UK will be marking the festival of lights virtually, in keeping with the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Leicester City Coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020