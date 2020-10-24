'Lalten yug' has ended in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Left Menu
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that 'Lalten yug' has come to an end in the state and his government brought electricity to every house in the state.

ANI | Vaishali (Bihar) | Updated: 24-10-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 19:02 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressing people in a rally in Vaishali. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that 'Lalten yug' has come to an end in the state and his government brought electricity to every house in the state. "Forget about villages, even cities did not get proper electricity before we came to power. We made gradual improvements and decided to bring electricity to every house. We had set December 2018 as the deadline but we achieved the goal in November itself," Nitish said while addressing the people in a rally here.

"For 15 years people had the opportunity to work and what was the electricity consumption? 700 megawatt. It is 6,000 megawatts now. Electricity has reached all houses, 'Lalten yug' has come to an end. We have made this Bihar," he added. The Bihar CM further recounted the work done by his government to boost social welfare in the state and the efforts to strengthen the law and order in the state.

"We have maintained that we will walk the path of 'Nyay ke saath vikas' (development with justice). Bihar is the first state where women have been given 50 per cent reservation in the local bodies. Our endeavour is that this system percolates the entire nation and have been encouraging women in party activities. We worked to give education to all the girls of the state," he said. "We also worked to boost healthcare in the state. We built roads and controlled the law and order situation in the state. The recently published statistics by the central government show that Bihar is at number 23 in crime in the country," he added.

He also attacked the opposition for their 'empty claims' and urged the people to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming elections. "Some people do 'hawabaazi' (make empty claims). We are not concerned about it. We enforced prohibition on the demands of women. Some anti-social elements are irritated because of our commitment to the welfare of the state," he said.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

