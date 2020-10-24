Ethiopia blasts Trump remark that Egypt will 'blow up' dam

Left Menu
Ethiopia on Saturday denounced “belligerent threats” over the huge dam it has nearly completed on the Blue Nile River, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said downstream Egypt will “blow up” the project it has called an existential threat. Downstream Sudan is a party to the talks with Ethiopia and Egypt over the disputed dam.

PTI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 20:15 IST
“The man doesn't have a clue on what he is talking about,” Former Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn tweeted, calling Trump's remark reckless and irresponsible. Image Credit: Pixabay

Ethiopia on Saturday denounced "belligerent threats" over the huge dam it has nearly completed on the Blue Nile River, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said downstream Egypt will "blow up" the project it has called an existential threat. Without naming Trump or the US, the statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office came amid an outcry in Ethiopia over Trump's latest threat over the dam. The $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is a source of national pride, aimed at pulling millions of people from poverty.

"The man doesn't have a clue on what he is talking about," Former Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn tweeted, calling Trump's remark reckless and irresponsible. Trump made the comment while announcing that Sudan would start to normalize ties with Israel. Downstream Sudan is a party to the talks with Ethiopia and Egypt over the disputed dam. "They (Egypt) will end up blowing up the dam," Trump said. "And I said it and I say it loud and clear … they'll blow up that dam. And they have to do something." The U.S. president earlier this year told the State Department to suspend millions of dollars in aid to Ethiopia because of the dam dispute, angering Ethiopians who had accused the US of being biased during its earlier efforts to broker a deal on the project among Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan. Ethiopia walked away from those talks.

"They will never see that money unless they adhere to that agreement," Trump said Friday. "Occasional statements of belligerent threats to have Ethiopia succumb to unfair terms still abound," Ethiopia's statement said Saturday. "These threats and affronts to Ethiopian sovereignty are misguided, unproductive, and clear violations of international law."

