Congress holding discussions with Jamaat-e-Islami leaders: V Muraleedharan

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Saturday alleged that Congress is holding discussions with the Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and trying to have electoral adjustments with the terrorist organizations. "Congress is holding discussions with the Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, immediately after the visit of Rahul Gandhi (to Kerala) and trying to have electoral adjustments with the terrorist organizations and organisations which are out to establish a Muslim nation," the minister told reporters here.

"Congress should clarify whether this is their official stand. This is appeasement and the vote bank politics. For sake of votes, you are even ready to put to peril the safety, security and unity of the country. I deplore such moves by Congress," said Muraleedharan, who is Minister of State for External Affairs. Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran later said that Congress does not have any connection with Welfare Party, which is a political outfit of the Jamaat-e-Islami. (ANI)