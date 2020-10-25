Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owaisi slams RJD, JD(U) over CAA, NRC

Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Sunday slammed Bihar's ruling JD(U) and opposition RJD over the issues of amendments in the citizenship act and the NRC as he addressed a poll rally here.

PTI | Sheikhpura | Updated: 25-10-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 18:42 IST
Owaisi slams RJD, JD(U) over CAA, NRC

Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Sunday slammed Bihar's ruling JD(U) and opposition RJD over the issues of amendments in the citizenship act and the NRC as he addressed a poll rally here. While the Centre has said it will implement both the measures, the RJD has remained "silent" and BJP ally JD(U) has given "misleading" statements, Owaisi said.

He said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not only "trouble" Muslims and Dalits, but would impact 50 per cent of India's population. "Assam is a case in point. As many as 20 lakh people don't find themselves in the NRC list there. Out of which only 5 lakhs are Muslims, the rest 15 lakhs are Hindus," he said.

He said the government should focus on issues such as education, employment and health rather than the CAA and the NRC. The Hyderbabad MP's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is a part of the multi parties alliance in the Bihar polls with Uttar Pradesh leader Mayawati's BSP and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).

Kushwaha, who was present at the rally, said Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar pushed Bihar back in the 30 years of their respective rules in the state. He appealed to the people to vote for their candidates, promising a bright future for the state if given the chance to govern.

Kushwaha has been declared as the chief ministerial candidate of the grouping..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy going back to games with no fans due to virus cases

Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again. A new government decree that will go into effect on Monday for at least a month eliminates the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for soccer games and other sports.The move...

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to topple his 11-month-old government; says that party should pay more attention to country.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to topple his 11-month-old government says that party should pay more attention to country....

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. MI are at the top of the table with 14 points and have won their last fixture comfortably against Chennai Super Kings b...

Spain decrees new state of emergency in COVID-19 fight

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency on Sunday in an effort to curb soaring coronavirus infections, imposing local nightime curfews and banning travel between regions in certain cases. We are living in an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020