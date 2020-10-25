New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL39 UP-BJP-LD CHINA PM has ‘decided’ date of war with China, Pak: UP BJP president Ballia (UP): In a controversial remark, BJP’s Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “decided” when the country would be at war with Pakistan and China. .

DES30 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES 28 deaths, 2,052 fresh coronavirus cases in UP Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,882 on Sunday with 28 more fatalities while 2,052 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 4,70,270, an official said. . DES14 PB-AMARINDER-HOSHIARPUR CASE Pb govt acted swiftly in Hoshiarpur case in contrast to UP govt in Hathras incident: Amarinder Patiala: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday asserted that his government had taken swift action in the Hoshiarpur rape-murder case in sharp contrast to the Uttar Pradesh government's response to the Hathras incident. .

DES40 PB-BRAWL Brawl between SGPC task force personnel, Sikh protesters Amritsar: A brawl broke out in the Golden Temple complex here between the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force and members of some Sikh organisations who have been protesting for a month over the missing Guru Granth Sahib 'saroops', police said on Sunday. . DES36 PB-VIRUS-CASES COVID: 10 more deaths, 415 new cases reported in Punjab Chandigarh: Ten more people died due to COVID-19 in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 4,117, while 415 new cases took the infection tally in the state to 1,31,055 on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin. .

DES33 PB-FARMERS-STIR Punjab farmers burn effigies of PM Modi, Union govt Chandigarh: Punjab farmers on Sunday burnt effigies of the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at several places in protest against the farm laws. . DES27 HR-BKU-LD-PROTEST Haryana: BKU activists hold protests against Centre's farm laws Ambala/Kurukshetra: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) activists on Sunday held protests against the Centre's new farm laws in various places in Haryana and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. .

DES41 HR-BYPOLLS-KHATTAR Opposition indulging in caste politics: CM Khattar Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday attacked the opposition, accusing them of indulging in caste politics against the BJP's development plank in the Baroda bypolls scheduled to be held on November 3. . DES19 BJP-NADDA Unfortunate that Opposition has become directionless: Nadda Jaipur: BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday alleged that the Opposition has become directionless and has started opposing the country in its antagonism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi..