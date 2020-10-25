Left Menu
New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

. DES30 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES 28 deaths, 2,052 fresh coronavirus cases in UP Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,882 on Sunday with 28 more fatalities while 2,052 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 4,70,270, an official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 21:01 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL39 UP-BJP-LD CHINA PM has ‘decided’ date of war with China, Pak: UP BJP president Ballia (UP): In a controversial remark, BJP’s Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “decided” when the country would be at war with Pakistan and China. .

DES14 PB-AMARINDER-HOSHIARPUR CASE Pb govt acted swiftly in Hoshiarpur case in contrast to UP govt in Hathras incident: Amarinder Patiala: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday asserted that his government had taken swift action in the Hoshiarpur rape-murder case in sharp contrast to the Uttar Pradesh government's response to the Hathras incident.

DES40 PB-BRAWL Brawl between SGPC task force personnel, Sikh protesters Amritsar: A brawl broke out in the Golden Temple complex here between the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force and members of some Sikh organisations who have been protesting for a month over the missing Guru Granth Sahib 'saroops', police said on Sunday. . DES36 PB-VIRUS-CASES COVID: 10 more deaths, 415 new cases reported in Punjab Chandigarh: Ten more people died due to COVID-19 in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 4,117, while 415 new cases took the infection tally in the state to 1,31,055 on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin. .

DES33 PB-FARMERS-STIR Punjab farmers burn effigies of PM Modi, Union govt Chandigarh: Punjab farmers on Sunday burnt effigies of the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at several places in protest against the farm laws. . DES27 HR-BKU-LD-PROTEST Haryana: BKU activists hold protests against Centre's farm laws Ambala/Kurukshetra: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) activists on Sunday held protests against the Centre's new farm laws in various places in Haryana and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. .

DES41 HR-BYPOLLS-KHATTAR Opposition indulging in caste politics: CM Khattar Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday attacked the opposition, accusing them of indulging in caste politics against the BJP's development plank in the Baroda bypolls scheduled to be held on November 3. . DES19 BJP-NADDA Unfortunate that Opposition has become directionless: Nadda Jaipur: BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday alleged that the Opposition has become directionless and has started opposing the country in its antagonism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi..

2 teens drown in canal in east Delhi

Two teenagers drowned in a canal when they were playing near it in east Delhis New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified Amit 15 and Harsh 15, both residents of New Ashok Nagar, they said, adding that t...

Wolfsburg beats Bielefeld 2-1 for 1st Bundesliga win

Wolfsburg held on to beat visiting Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 on Sunday for its first win of the season in the Bundesliga. Sven Schipplocks 80th-minute strike gave Bielefeld hope of a point and prompted the home side to scramble to prevent an eq...

Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration deals with Israel

Sudan and Israel will discuss agreements to cooperate on trade and migration issues in the coming weeks, the Sudanese foreign ministry said on Sunday, signalling steps to implement a normalisation pact after decades of hostilities. Israel f...

McGowan wins Italian Open for 2nd European Tour title

English golfer Ross McGowan chipped in from a greenside bunker at No. 16 and rolled in a birdie at the last hole to earn a one-stroke victory at the Italian Open on Sunday, securing his first title on the European Tour in 11 years. McGowan ...
