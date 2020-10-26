Bengal guv greets people on Vijaya Dashami
May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring peace, prosperity, happiness and affluence to us all (sic)," the governor tweeted. Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra marks the triumph of good over evil.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-10-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 11:35 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, and prayed for everyone's peace and prosperity. Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar also hoped that this "festival of joy will protect people from the evil effects" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Best wishes and Greetings to all on Vijayadashami. Mahaparava signals victory of good over evil a d truth over untruth. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring peace, prosperity, happiness and affluence to us all (sic)," the governor tweeted.
Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra marks the triumph of good over evil. In Bengal, clay idols of goddess Durga are immersed in river after a five-day-long revelry, as devotees bid her farewell. The ceremony symbolises the end of her annual sojourn to her paternal home..
- READ MORE ON:
- Greetings
- Vijayadashami
- Dhankhar
- Dussehra
- Jagdeep Dhankar
- Vijaya Dashami
ALSO READ
Jagdeep Dhankhar asks Mamata Banerjee to withdraw case against Balvinder Singh
Turban episode a blatant human rights violation : Dhankhar
Dhankhar meets family members of Sikh pvt security officer, asks CM to undo the wrong
Dhankhar picks on Beleghata blast to criticise TMC govt, TMC asks him to join BJP
Dhankhar picks on Beleghata blast to criticise TMC govt