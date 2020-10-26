Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish lira drops to record low over US sanction threat

The Turkish currency slid further Monday to an all-time low against the US dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan challenged the United States to slap sanctions over his government's decision to test its Russian-made air defense system.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:53 IST
Turkish lira drops to record low over US sanction threat

The Turkish currency slid further Monday to an all-time low against the US dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan challenged the United States to slap sanctions over his government's decision to test its Russian-made air defense system. The lira dropped another 1.3 per cent to 8.06 against the dollar, a day after Erdogan dared Washington to impose sanctions after the NATO-member country tested the S-400 air defense system it purchased from Russia.

The purchase has already seen Turkey kicked off the US F-35 stealth fighter program. NATO has said that the Russian system poses a threat to the military alliance and particularly endangers the technical secrets of the F-35.

For months, the US warned Ankara that it risked sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act if the S-400 system was activated. President Donald Trump, however, has held back on implementing the sanctions amid hopes Erdogan will not go ahead with activating the missiles. The lira has lost around 25 per cent of its value this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the economy and amid concerns over Turkey's troubled relations with the United States and several European nations.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Merkels party postpones December 4 congress to choose new leaderThe executive committee of German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU has decided to postpone a party congres...

Modi didn't accept even tea during 9-hour questioning by Gujarat riots SIT: Raghavan

Without parrying a single question out of the 100-odd ones put to him by the 2002 Gujarat riots SIT, Narendra Modi as the then Gujarat chief minister kept his cool throughout the marathon 9-hour questioning and did not accept even a cup of ...

Couple, Nigerian among five arrested for banking frauds

Five members of a criminal gang, including a married couple and a Nigerian national, were arrested by the Dhule police of Maharashtra from New Delhi for banking frauds, an official said on Monday. The gang was engaged in hacking into bank a...

Five suspects arrested for Senzo Meyiwa murder

Exactly six years to the day that former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, was shot dead, five suspects have been arrested for his murder.The breakthrough was announced by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020