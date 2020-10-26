Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monkey dancing to someone else's tunes: Bihar minister Sanjay Jha about Chirag Paswan

Ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar, state minister Sanjay Kumar Jha hit back at Chirag Paswan's "will send Nitish to jail" diatribe by likening the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) chief to "a monkey dancing to someone else's tunes."

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:34 IST
Monkey dancing to someone else's tunes: Bihar minister Sanjay Jha about Chirag Paswan
Bihar State Minister Sanjay Jha speaking to ANI on Monday. photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar, state minister Sanjay Kumar Jha hit back at Chirag Paswan's "will send Nitish to jail" diatribe by likening the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) chief to "a monkey dancing to someone else's tunes."

"He (Chirag) starred with Kangana Ranaut, now see where Kangana has reached. Similarly, Sushant Singh Rajput without any background made his mark in Bollywood. 'Jamura hota hai naa, usko nachata hai madari. Ye jamura bane hue hain.' (He is the monkey who is dancing to someone else's tunes)," Jha told ANI here. Jha, when asked about who the behind the controller of the scene for the LJP chief said, "It is open to interpretations."

The state minister also took a jibe at Chirag Paswan's acting career stating that the latter will fail as a politician just like his acting career went south. "This kind of low level of politics has not been witnessed ever in Bihar. In recent times, he worked in a movie and it was that kind of a movie where people left the theatre before the interval. After the first phase of the polls, a similar fate will meet him in politics," he added.

Jha defended the Bihar CM by stating, "Nitish Kumar has an untainted image in Bihar. You can question his work, but the work is visible to the public and they will decide on it." The LJP president on Sunday had said that if his party was voted to power, all those involved in "corruption" in the Nitish Kumar government's Saat Nischay scheme, including the Chief Minister himself, would be sent to jail.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN’s mission ‘more important than ever’, Secretary-General says at UN Day ceremony

The moment of silence was held during the official ceremony to commemorate UN Day, observed annually on 24 October, marking the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN CharterThe epicenter of global unity Addressing ambassadors from...

Soccer-CONMEBOL planning to allow fans into next year's Copa America

The South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL is making plans to hold next years Copa America in stadiums filled with fans if a vaccine is found in time, one of the senior members of the organization told Reuters on Monday. The tournam...

Rugby-Italy scrum half Braley misses out against England

Italy scrum half Callum Braley has been ruled out of Saturdays Six Nations clash against England in Rome after suffering a head injury against Ireland at the weekend, the Italian rugby federation said on Monday. The 26-year-old, who came on...

Terrorist killed in J-K's Awantipora

An unidentified terrorist was killed in a joint operation launched by security forces in Noorpura area of Pulwama on Monday. Chinar Corps said the joint operation was launched based on inputs from Jammu and Kashmir Police and firefight ensu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020