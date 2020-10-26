Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jared Kushner says Black Americans must 'want' to succeed

In televised remarks that drew criticism from the Democratic Party, Kushner, the Republican president's son-in-law, spoke about Trump's "Platinum Plan https://cdn.donaldjtrump.com/public-files/press_assets/president-trump-platinum-plan-final-version.pdf " to create jobs and opportunities for Black Americans if he is re-elected next month. "So look, there's been a lot of discussion about the issues that were needed in the Black community for the last years but particularly, it intensified after the George Floyd situation," he told Fox & Friends.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:06 IST
Jared Kushner says Black Americans must 'want' to succeed
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner criticized athletes and others who have protested against U.S. racism on social media and basketball courts and suggested that Black people had to want to succeed for policies to change. In televised remarks that drew criticism from the Democratic Party, Kushner, the Republican president's son-in-law, spoke about Trump's "Platinum Plan https://cdn.donaldjtrump.com/public-files/press_assets/president-trump-platinum-plan-final-version.pdf " to create jobs and opportunities for Black Americans if he is re-elected next month.

"So look, there's been a lot of discussion about the issues that were needed in the Black community for the last years but particularly, it intensified after the George Floyd situation," he told Fox & Friends. A Black man, Floyd was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in May, sparking widespread protests over racial inequality and police brutality organized by Black Lives Matter and other groups.

"And, you know, you saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling. They'd go on Instagram and cry or they would put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court. And quite frankly, that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward." Trump's plan would achieve more, Kushner said, acknowledging that the Black community overwhelmingly supports the rival Democratic Party.

"President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about but he can't help them be successful more than they want to be successful," Kushner said. "President Trump may not always say the right things but he does the right things," he said.

The Democratic National Committee issued a statement assailing Kushner for suggesting that demanding accountability for the deaths of Black men and women at the hands of law enforcement was just "complaining." "This dismissive approach to the issues that Black voters care about is indicative of Trump's callousness and disregard for the lives of Black people," said the statement issued by DNC national press secretary Brandon Gassaway.

After Floyd's death, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-economy-reparations-poll/u-s-public-more-aware-of-racial-inequality-but-still-rejects-reparations-reuters-ipsos-polling-idUSKBN23W1NG that a growing majority of Americans understood "why Black Americans do not trust the police," companies pledged billions of dollars to address inequalities in the United States, and some professional athletic events were canceled. Trump faces Democrat Joe Biden in a Nov. 3 election.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5 killed as boat capsizes in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Five people were killed after two country boats capsized in a water body here on Monday, police said. The bodies of five men, all of whom were residents of Beldanga, were fished out of Dumni water body, a senior police officer said.The inci...

Baseball-Dodgers' Kershaw rewriting legacy in World Series

Clayton Kershaws postseason misery has been a defining part of his legacy but he has done wonders to change that narrative by putting his Los Angeles Dodgers on the cusp of their first World Series title since 1988. One of the best pitchers...

Woman held for husband's murder

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband in west Delhis Nihal Vihar area. The accused has been identified as Abigail, police said.On Monday morning, police received information from Deen Dayal Upadhyay H...

WRAPUP 5-Turkish leader backs boycott of French goods over cartoon row

Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan asked his compatriots to stop buying French goods on Monday in the latest expression of anger in the Muslim world over images being displayed in France of the Prophet Mohammad, which some Muslims consider blasp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020