Mehbooba Mufti should go to Pakistan with family: Gujarat DyCM

Angered over PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's recent remarks about the scrapping of Article 370, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Monday said the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir should move to Pakistan with family if she doesn't like India and its laws.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Angered over PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's recent remarks about the scrapping of Article 370, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Monday said the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir should move to Pakistan with family if she doesn't like India and its laws. Patel, addressing a bypoll rally in Kurali village of Vadodara district, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah brought in the CAA and scrapped Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of J&K, for the safety and security of the country.

"Mehbooba is blabbering for the last two days. She should buy plane tickets and move to Karachi with her family. That will be good for everyone.

"If she wants, people of Karjan taluka would send her money to buy plane tickets," said Patel, attacking the Kashmiri politician, a former ally of the BJP. "Those who do not like India or laws introduced by the government, such as CAA or abrogation of Article 370, should go to Pakistan.

"Anyone who is not feeling safe or happy should immediately move to Pakistan," said Patel, a senior BJP leader. He was addressing the rally in support of BJP candidate from the Karjan assembly seat Akshay Patel. Karjan is one of the eight assembly polls going to bypolls on November 3.

"If you still stay here, you will face action. Anyone who will do something wrong would face action. We do not want to keep trouble makers, irrespective of their caste or religion. "For the BJP, India and its citizen's security are top priorities," said Patel.

Mufti, in her first interaction with the media after her release from detention last week, had said she will not hoist the tricolor till the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was restored. The PDP chief had criticised the revocation of Article 370 and said Parliament had no power to take it away.

Referring to the "tough" image of Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Patel said no one from Juhapura, a minority-dominated area in Ahmedabad, creates any trouble now. Referring to the Gunda Act and anti-land grabbing law recently passed in the Assembly, Patel, without naming anyone, said anti-social elements have nowhere to go except Pakistan.

"Other states are also acting tough on such elements. It seems they are left with no other option than to go to Pakistan. They are free to go there now.

"We also do not want to keep them. India's population has also gone over 130 crore. Everyone can live in peace if they go," he said.

