Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi says White House rejecting Democrats' COVID-19 testing plan

"Ten days after Secretary Mnuchin went on CNBC to declare that he was accepting our testing plan, the administration still refuses to do so." Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, has been negotiating with Mnuchin to try to reach agreement before the presidential and congressional elections on an aid package that could be worth around $2 trillion. Congressional committees and staff worked on a possible deal over the weekend.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 00:37 IST
Pelosi says White House rejecting Democrats' COVID-19 testing plan
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday the White House has refused to sign on to Democratic lawmakers' plan for a national coronavirus testing strategy, despite earlier public statements to the contrary by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Pelosi's assessment of what she sees as Trump administration failures in handling the pandemic came as negotiations between Democratic lawmakers and the White House drag on with only a week to go before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

"Today, we are waiting for an important response on several concerns, including on action to crush the virus," Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues. "Ten days after Secretary Mnuchin went on CNBC to declare that he was accepting our testing plan, the administration still refuses to do so." Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, has been negotiating with Mnuchin to try to reach agreement before the presidential and congressional elections on an aid package that could be worth around $2 trillion.

Congressional committees and staff worked on a possible deal over the weekend. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said talks have slowed but were continuing on Monday.

Mnuchin will get reports from the leaders of congressional committees that have been working on an agreement and he may also talk to Pelosi, Kudlow told reporters at the White House. "The talks continue. They will continue today," Kudlow said.

"There are still a number of areas in her plan that the president cannot accept, just can't accept it," Kudlow said of Pelosi. "I will also say, there are a number of targeted areas that we really think would help the economy." Pelosi and President Donald Trump have been trading accusations for days about who needed to act in order to cement another round of COVID-19 aid before Election Day, with Trump's fellow Senate Republicans off to the sidelines.

Sticking points remain around aid for state and local governments grappling with the devastating economic fallout of the pandemic and provisions around immigration and healthcare, Kudlow said. Kudlow would not speculate on chances for a deal before the election. "I am not here to be either optimistic or pessimistic," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide on surging COVID-19 cases, stimulus doubts; dollar rises

Stocks across the globe posted their biggest decline in a month on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States clouded the world economic outlook, giving the U.S. dollar a safe-haven boost.The United States, Russia a...

Editors Guild says victimisation of Republic TV journalists should stop

The Editors Guild of India on Monday said it is pained to see FIRs being filed against journalists of Republic TV, under probe for alleged TRP manipulation, and asserted that the victimization of the journalists must immediately stop. In a ...

EU backs Nigerian candidate for WTO leadership -EU official

The European Union is backing former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to head the World Trade Organization, sending a signal of trust in Africa, an EU official said on Monday. Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean trade minister Yoo M...

Low-key Bijoya Dashami celebrations in Bengal

The five-day Durga Puja festivities in Bengal came to an end on Monday, albeit colourful processions, which usually mark the occasion, were largely missing from the city streets, as the idol immersion ceremony was observed by just a handful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020