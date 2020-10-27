Left Menu
Telangana BJP President on 'dharna' against Siddipet incident

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar sat on 'dharna' since last night protesting against Siddipet incident yesterday following the alleged seizure of cash from the residence of a close relative of BJP candidate for Dubbak by-poll M Raghunandan Rao.

ANI | Karimnagar (Telangana) | Updated: 27-10-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 10:17 IST
A photo of Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar. . Image Credit: ANI

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar sat on 'dharna' since last night protesting against Siddipet incident yesterday following the alleged seizure of cash from the residence of a close relative of BJP candidate for Dubbak by-poll M Raghunandan Rao. Telangana BJP state President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar sat on a dharna in his office at Karimnagar since last night protesting against the raid at Siddipet. Nizamabad MP and BJP leader Dharmapuri Arvind, yesterday night visited Karimnagar office of BJP state President.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy reached Siddipet late on Monday evening, following the ruckus after the alleged seizure of Rs 18.67 lakh in cash from the residence of a close relative of BJP candidate for Dubbak by-poll M Raghunandan Rao. The relative of Raghunandan has been identified as Surabhi Anjan Rao. After the raids, BJP workers alleged that police brought money in a bag to plant at the location. However, Siddipet police said, "Rs 18.67 lakh cash was seized of which BJP workers snatched over Rs 12 lakhs and ran away from the spot."

"The remaining Rs 5,87,000 has been seized by the Siddipet Executive Magistrate," Joel Davis, Siddipet Commissioner of Police said. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by police after he reached Siddipet where the raids were conducted.

Speaking about the seizure, Siddipet Commissioner of Police said that raids were conduction at three places, including the house of Siddipet Municipal chairman Raja Nararsa. "As led by Siddipet Executive Magistrate with the help of police personnel -- we conducted searches in three places which belong to Siddipet municipal chairman Raja Nararsa, Surabhi Ram Gopal Rao and Surabhi Anjan Rao. Rs 18,67,000 in cash was found in Surabhi Anjan Rao's residence and when we asked about it, he told that it was sent by his brother-in-law Jithendar Rao through his driver as he has to use that money for the election campaign. Surabhi Anjan Rao and Surabhi Ram Gopal Rao are relatives of Ragunandhan Rao," Davis said. (ANI)

