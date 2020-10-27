Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's Khushbu Sundar detained on way to protest against VCK's Thirumavalavan amid Manusmriti row

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar was detained by the police on Tuesday while on her way to Chidambaram.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-10-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 10:38 IST
BJP's Khushbu Sundar detained on way to protest against VCK's Thirumavalavan amid Manusmriti row
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushboo Sundar detained by the police. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar was detained by the police on Tuesday while on her way to Chidambaram. The BJP leader was on her way to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan's alleged remark that Manusmriti denigrated women.

The VCK leader had earlier said, "Manusmriti has made a bad structure in our society in which women are the main focus. In the name of purity, women were made slaves and their character assassination was done. We should discuss what is written. Let PM Modi come, I can discuss it with him. I am a son of Ambedkar and a student of Periyar. I have no intention to hurt anyone, particularly women." Thirumavalavan had also demanded the ban of the Manusmriti, saying, "Periyar saw that the Manusmriti had made women slaves, which is why I believe that it should be thrown away. My protest will continue until then."

After a case was filed against him for his statements, DMK chief MK Stalin condemned the filing of the case and said that Thirumavalavan's words had been twisted with the intent of inciting communal clashes. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Melbourne on eve of lockdown liberationAustralias epicentre of COVID-19 infections, its second-most populous state of Victoria, said on Tuesday it had gone 48 hours without detecti...

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares continue to gain; zoom nearly 10 pc

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank further gained nearly 10 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported a 22 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter. The stock jumped 9.75 per cent to Rs 1,553....

Blast at Pakistan religious school kills at least seven, including children

A bomb blast at a religious seminary in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday killed at least seven people, including children, and wounded dozens, police and hospital officials said. Unknown people planted explosives in a plastic bag, ...

Maha: Case against man for bid to kill sister-in-law

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against a 35-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law with a knife over a petty dispute in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020