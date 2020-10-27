Nitish using unpleasant words as he can sense his imminent loss in polls, says Surjewala

By Sahil Pandey Reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'nine children' jibe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said the former is resorting to such "unpleasant language" because he has realized that he is losing the elections.

"Nitish Babu is all set to lose. Now he is doing loose talks and making personal attacks. Nitish was considered to be cool-headed but he gets aggressive, threatens the youth and pushes them out of the rally. When an arrogant leader's throne shakes and they use unpleasant language then it shows that his loss is visible," Surjewala told ANI here. The Congress Leader called the Jamoora comment made by Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha against LJP chief Chirag Paswan 'undignified and unacceptable'.

"This language is undignified and unacceptable. This kind of language shows what is their mindset. JDU and BJP both are doing loose talks. In Nadda's rally, seats were empty and Nitish Kumar is fighting with people. They are using this language as they can see their imminent loss," he adds. Defending the Mahagathbandan (grand alliance), AICC general secretary said, "Our alliance is above caste. JDU-BJP alliance is on fear, hatred, and divisions. Our Mahagathbandan is for progress, employment, industries, and the people will decide what is the truth. Sushil Modi destroyed Bihar in 15 years. Who couldn't save Patna is aiming to save Bihar."

In an apparent attempt, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar made a personal attack on Lalu Prasad Yadav. Addressing a rally for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on Monday, Kumar took a dig at Lalu for having nine children (seven daughters and two sons). Nitish said these (Lalu-Rabri) are the leaders who have 8-9 children, including seven daughters. But, they have no faith in their daughters and promoted sons only.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)