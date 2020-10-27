Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish using unpleasant words as he can sense his imminent loss in polls, says Surjewala

Reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'nine children' jibe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said the former is resorting to such "unpleasant language" because he has realized that he is losing the elections.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 27-10-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 12:34 IST
Nitish using unpleasant words as he can sense his imminent loss in polls, says Surjewala
Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'nine children' jibe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said the former is resorting to such "unpleasant language" because he has realized that he is losing the elections.

"Nitish Babu is all set to lose. Now he is doing loose talks and making personal attacks. Nitish was considered to be cool-headed but he gets aggressive, threatens the youth and pushes them out of the rally. When an arrogant leader's throne shakes and they use unpleasant language then it shows that his loss is visible," Surjewala told ANI here. The Congress Leader called the Jamoora comment made by Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha against LJP chief Chirag Paswan 'undignified and unacceptable'.

"This language is undignified and unacceptable. This kind of language shows what is their mindset. JDU and BJP both are doing loose talks. In Nadda's rally, seats were empty and Nitish Kumar is fighting with people. They are using this language as they can see their imminent loss," he adds. Defending the Mahagathbandan (grand alliance), AICC general secretary said, "Our alliance is above caste. JDU-BJP alliance is on fear, hatred, and divisions. Our Mahagathbandan is for progress, employment, industries, and the people will decide what is the truth. Sushil Modi destroyed Bihar in 15 years. Who couldn't save Patna is aiming to save Bihar."

In an apparent attempt, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar made a personal attack on Lalu Prasad Yadav. Addressing a rally for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on Monday, Kumar took a dig at Lalu for having nine children (seven daughters and two sons). Nitish said these (Lalu-Rabri) are the leaders who have 8-9 children, including seven daughters. But, they have no faith in their daughters and promoted sons only.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Idris Elba's 'Concrete Cowboys' lands at Netflix

Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights for British star Idris Elbas upcoming feature Concrete Cowboys. The Western drama, which also features Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin and actor Jharrel Jerome, will be released by the streame...

Hizb chief Sallahuddin, IM's Bhatkal brothers designated 'terrorists' under UAPA

Chief of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Sallahudin and founders of Indian Mujahideen outfit Bhatkal brothers are among the 18 people who have been designated as terrorists under the anti-terror law, an official spokesperson said here on ...

Thoothukudi: Father-son duo tortured for over 7 hours by accused cops, says CBI

The father-son duo in Tamil Nadus Thoothukudi was tortured by the accused police officials for more than seven hours, the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has said in its report filed before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court in ...

Desi Bellé lets woman ‘break free’ with new digital campaign #WorldWideWest#

Western wear womens brand from Killer Jeans Mumbai, 27th October, 2020 Desi Bell from the house of Killer Jeans, Indias leading denim brand, brings western fashion directly to India from Europe, the fashion capital of the World. Their colle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020