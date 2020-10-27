Left Menu
Pankaja Munde booked for violating prohibitory orders at rally

A case has been registered against BJP leader Pankaja Munde and 40 to 50 others for allegedly violating prohibitory orders during her rally at Sawargaon in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Pankajamunde)

A case has been registered against BJP leader Pankaja Munde and 40 to 50 others for allegedly violating prohibitory orders during her rally at Sawargaon in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Tuesday. Munde visited Bhagwan Bhakti Gad in Sawargaon on October 25 and addressed an online Dussehra rally from there.

An offense has been registered at Amalner police station against Pankaja Munde, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MLAs Monica Rajala and Megnana Bordikar, and others who attended the rally, an official said. "Only five persons had been permitted to be present and prohibitory orders had been enforced in the district. The rules were violated, which is why the offense was registered under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) and other provisions of the IPC and Disaster Management Act," the official told.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development on Monday night, Munde tweeted, "I went to Bhagwan Bhati Gad after obtaining necessary permission and now this offense has been registered. After BJP workers, now the session of registering offenses has reached me."

