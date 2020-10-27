2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-President Donald Trump revealed in one of his signature achievements on Monday at a White House ceremony to celebrate U.S. Senate confirmation of his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, eight days before the election - With just a week to go until the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will crisscross the country on Tuesday in an intense day of campaigning that will also see former President Barack Obama back on the stump -Fear of the coronavirus has cast some Americans into an unfamiliar role: litigants in an unprecedented wave of court battles over voting procedures -In the days leading up to what is expected to be a chaotic U.S. presidential election, publishers are using new software tools to analyze news coverage, to make advertisers more comfortable with placing ads on stories that could be deemed too controversial. -From proposals on elections, abortion rights, and taxes to legalizing magic mushrooms, voters in 32 U.S. states and the District of Columbia will have the opportunity on Nov. 3 to approve or reject a wide range of ballot questions.

-Fame or blame? What lies ahead for 'the Squad', as they eye second terms in U.S. Congress -Fake news spread on WhatsApp to Indian Americans plays a stealth role in U.S. election

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE -A big banner of U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris welcomes visitors to Thulasendrapuram, a lush, green south Indian village that is praying for her Democratic Party's victory in the Nov. 3 presidential election. The village is where Harris's maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago. INVESTOR VIEW European shares sink to one-month lows as COVID-19 cases surge.

BY THE NUMBERS Biden has a solid lead in Wisconsin, narrower edge in Pennsylvania -Reuters/Ipsos poll ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct 27:

-Trump will stage rallies in three states: Michigan and Wisconsin -- both of which he narrowly won in 2016 -- and Nebraska, which divides its electoral votes by district. -Biden will campaign in Georgia, a state that has long voted for Republicans but has become unexpectedly competitive. He will hold an afternoon event in Warm Springs, before capping the day with an evening rally in the state capital, Atlanta. -Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Biden in Orlando, Florida -Vice President Mike Pence, whose chief of staff tested positive for the coronavirus, will campaign in North Carolina and South Carolina.