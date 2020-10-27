Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:34 IST
2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

-President Donald Trump revealed in one of his signature achievements on Monday at a White House ceremony to celebrate U.S. Senate confirmation of his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, eight days before the election - With just a week to go until the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will crisscross the country on Tuesday in an intense day of campaigning that will also see former President Barack Obama back on the stump -Fear of the coronavirus has cast some Americans into an unfamiliar role: litigants in an unprecedented wave of court battles over voting procedures -In the days leading up to what is expected to be a chaotic U.S. presidential election, publishers are using new software tools to analyze news coverage, to make advertisers more comfortable with placing ads on stories that could be deemed too controversial. -From proposals on elections, abortion rights, and taxes to legalizing magic mushrooms, voters in 32 U.S. states and the District of Columbia will have the opportunity on Nov. 3 to approve or reject a wide range of ballot questions.

-Fame or blame? What lies ahead for 'the Squad', as they eye second terms in U.S. Congress -Fake news spread on WhatsApp to Indian Americans plays a stealth role in U.S. election

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE -A big banner of U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris welcomes visitors to Thulasendrapuram, a lush, green south Indian village that is praying for her Democratic Party's victory in the Nov. 3 presidential election. The village is where Harris's maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago. INVESTOR VIEW European shares sink to one-month lows as COVID-19 cases surge.

BY THE NUMBERS Biden has a solid lead in Wisconsin, narrower edge in Pennsylvania -Reuters/Ipsos poll ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct 27:

-Trump will stage rallies in three states: Michigan and Wisconsin -- both of which he narrowly won in 2016 -- and Nebraska, which divides its electoral votes by district. -Biden will campaign in Georgia, a state that has long voted for Republicans but has become unexpectedly competitive. He will hold an afternoon event in Warm Springs, before capping the day with an evening rally in the state capital, Atlanta. -Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Biden in Orlando, Florida -Vice President Mike Pence, whose chief of staff tested positive for the coronavirus, will campaign in North Carolina and South Carolina.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka: MLC elections for four seats on Wednesday under COVID-19 shadow

Karnataka will go for its first elections on Wednesday for four legislative council seats amid the COVID-19 pandemic scare and the recent flood fury in several parts of the state. The retirement of the four members of legislative council ne...

Tesla exports made in China Model 3 sedans to Europe for 1st time

US electric car major Tesla has started exporting its made in China Model 3 cars to Europe for the first time, as the maiden batch of 7,000 sedans departed from Shanghai by the sea on Tuesday. Elon Musk, the CEO of California-headquartered ...

Dua Lipa plans 'something special' for 2020 American Music Awards

After the 2020 American Music Awards nominations were announced, English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa shared that she has planned something special for the event. Taking it to Twitter, the New Rules singer expressed her excitement as she ...

Pfizer not yet ready to release COVID-19 vaccine data

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it was not yet ready to release data from the late-stage trial of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with Germanys BioNTech SE. Pfizers CEO Albert Bourla has said the company could release d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020