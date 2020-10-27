Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish PM warns of "massive" COVID risk from abortion rights protests

Five days of nationwide protests have followed a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal last week that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation. Once the decision goes into effect, pregnancy termination will only be legal in Poland in the case of incest, rape or a threat to the mother's health.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:53 IST
Polish PM warns of "massive" COVID risk from abortion rights protests

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on Tuesday for an end to mass protests over abortion rights, saying those attending were disregarding "massive risks" from the resurgent coronavirus pandemic. Five days of nationwide protests have followed a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal last week that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation.

Once the decision goes into effect, pregnancy termination will only be legal in Poland in the case of incest, rape or a threat to the mother's health. The court said abortion due to foetal abnormalities, the only other case for legal termination in Poland until now, was unconstitutional. "These outbursts we are seeing in the streets should absolutely not be taking place. We will oppose any acts of aggression decisively," Morawiecki said.

He said his conservative Law and Justice (PiS) government would ensure mothers and their children born despite health problems would be taken care of and helped to "live a normal life". Protests have focused in part on concerns women would be forced to carry to term pregnancies with severe genetic disorders likely to result in the baby's death during labour or shortly after.

They have taken place across the country in defiance of restrictions imposed to curb mounting COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, Poland hit a new record of 16,300 reported new infections. No nationwide protests were scheduled on Tuesday.

But scuffles erupted in parliament, with opposition lawmakers surrounding PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, carrying signs reading "This is war", "Shame" and "Legal abortion". "LEFT-WING FASCISM"

Kaczynski and PiS appear to have been taken by surprise by the intensity of the protests, which have also fuelled an unusually fierce backlash against the Roman Catholic Church in Poland. The clergy are seen as having close links with the nationalist PiS and its ultra-conservative allies in parliament. PiS came to power five years ago on a promise to instil more traditional values in public life, and has attracted widespread criticism at home and abroad over a crackdown on LGBT rights and campaign rhetoric opponents say foments homophobia.

The European Commission has said a PiS overhaul of the judiciary, which the party says aims to make the system more effective and fair, amounts to a subversion of democratic norms because it has politicized courts. The party has also been criticised for wielding significant control over state media, notably broadcaster TVP, which ran a news ticker on Tuesday saying "Left-wing fascism is destroying Poland" and "The opposition seeks anarchy because it lost elections".

Abortion has further polarised Poland, which is already riven by conflicts over western liberal values, which PiS says are undermining traditional society. (Additional reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Jon Boyle)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

In Armenia, war refugees sleep rough in the diamonds

In a factory where diamonds are cut, Anna Osipyan and her two grandchildren found something even more precious after fleeing their homes in the mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh shelter from the regions worst fighting in almost 30 yea...

Maha: Leopard enters residential area near Nashik; attacks cop

A leopard attacked a policeman after it entered a residential area in Vihitgaon on the outskirts of Nashik city in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The leopard was first spotted by one of the residents in the locality at around 7.30...

Treebo Hotels raises Rs 10 cr from angel investors

Treebo Hotels on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10 crore from a group of angel investors including Paytm Founder CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Rebel Foods Co-founder CEO Jaydeep Barman and Mozambique Holdings MD Deepak Parayanken. This investm...

Manolo Marquez takes charge of Hyderabad FC's pre-season training

ISL franchise Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez joined the squad and oversaw his first pre-season training session at the clubs base in Guirim, Goa on Tuesday. The Spaniard was joined by his fellow overseas coaching staff who steppe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020