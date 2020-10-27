Left Menu
Poster row: DMK protests 'foisting' of cases against party workers

DMK Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday led a protest in the city condemning the alleged foisting of cases against his party workers in connection with tearing of some posters 'mocking' M K Stalin here recently.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:19 IST
DMK Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday led a protest in the city condemning the alleged foisting of cases against his party workers in connection with tearing of some posters 'mocking' M K Stalin here recently. Addressing a huge gathering of party cadres to protest the police action, Udhayanidhi alleged that the cases were registered at the behest of Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani.

He also warned of intensifying protests if action was not taken against those who put up the posters. The DMK youth wing leader and son of Stalin claimed that the DMK will come to power after the next assembly elections and bring to an end the rein of AIADMK.

Posters 'mocking' DMK President Stalin were pasted across the city on Sunday causing a flutter..

