Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre urged to implement Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya

The KHADC also passed another resolution asking the state government to properly implement the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016, and a third one requesting the governor to give his nod to a Bill seeking to amend this law for checking the influx of people. The Council was constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution with executive, legislative and judicial powers.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:53 IST
Centre urged to implement Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya
Representative images Image Credit: ANI

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) of Meghalaya on Tuesday unanimously passed two resolutions asking the central and state governments to implement laws for restricting entry of outsiders to the tribal-dominated state. The KHADC, one of the three tribal councils of Meghalaya, passed a resolution urging the Centre to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) to safeguard the interests of the tribal people of the state.

The Inner Line Permit is a travel document required by outsiders, including people from other states of the country, to visit Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram. The Centre decided to extend the ILP regime to Manipur in December last year to allay fears of the people of the northeastern state about the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

At that time, the Meghalaya Assembly had adopted a resolution demanding implementation of ILP in the state. The KHADC also passed another resolution asking the state government to properly implement the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016, and a third one requesting the governor to give his nod to a Bill seeking to amend this law for checking the influx of people.

The Council was constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution with executive, legislative and judicial powers. Its jurisdiction extends to four districts - East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi. The resolutions were tabled by the chief executive member Titosstarwell Chyne on the first day of the Council's autumn session.

Chyne said that implementation of the ILP will ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the state and protect the demographic structure of its tribal population. He said that it is almost a year after the state government passed the ILP resolution, but the central government has not accepted it.

Chyne said that the Council is of the opinion that implementation of the MRSSA will regulate the influx of immigrants into the state. The MRSS (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeking to add more teeth to the law was passed by the Assembly on March 19 this year and is pending before the governor, he said.

The third resolution was passed urging the governor to give his nod to the Bill.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's Rioja wine region bans wining, dining as pandemic curbs grow

The wine-producing region of La Rioja on Tuesday ordered the closure of restaurants and bars in its two largest towns for a month as part of widening restrictions across Spain to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The number of cumulative infec...

LVB management expands search for new MD & CEO; to send names to RBI in one-and-half months

In the midst of completing its merger process with Clix group, private sector Lakshmi Vilas Bank LVB has broadened the search base for its new MD and CEO and is likely to send an updated list of candidates to RBI in about a month-and-half, ...

Sudan doubles local fuel prices with immediate effect - ministry

Sudan has doubled local fuel prices with immediate effect, the acting energy and mining minister said on Tuesday evening.Diesel will be sold at 46 Sudanese pounds 0.8364 per litre, and petrol will be sold at 56 pounds per litre, Khairy Abde...

Doping-Sprint star Coleman to miss Olympics after being banned for whereabouts failure

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman will miss next years Tokyo Olympics after being banned for two years for breaching whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU said on Tuesday.Coleman, who narrowly escaped a ban last year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020