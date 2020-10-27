Left Menu
BJP, VCK party workers clash outside district collector's office in Madurai

A clash broke out between the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) outside the district collector's office in Madurai on Tuesday.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:21 IST
At the clash site in Madurai on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A clash broke out between the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) outside the district collector's office in Madurai on Tuesday. The BJP workers were protesting against VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan's alleged remark against Manusmriti when a group of VCK party supporters arrived at the spot and a clash broke out between the two sides. The workers from both sides were purportedly seen chasing each other in a video, while the police had a tough time controlling the mob.

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar was detained by police earlier in the day while she was on her way to the protest site. Demanding banning of Manusmriti, the VCK leader had said that in the text, women were made slaves and their character assassination was done in the name of purity. "We should discuss what is written. Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi come, I can discuss it with him. I am a son of Ambedkar and a student of Periyar. I have no intention to hurt anyone, particularly women. Periyar saw that the Manusmriti had made women slaves, which is why I believe that it should be thrown away. My protest will continue."

A case was filed against him for his statements. DMK chief M K Stalin condemned the filing of the case and said that Thirumavalavan's words had been twisted with an intent of inciting communal clashes. (ANI)

