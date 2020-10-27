Left Menu
Development News Edition

Land law amendments: Cong accuses BJP of 'deceiving' people of Ladakh

The Congress said "it is a gift of the BJP to Ladakhis" for voting it to power in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh. Congress Ladakh UT president and former minister Nawang Rigzin Jora also said they would continue their struggle for constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for the protection of distinctive culture and identity of the region.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:35 IST
Land law amendments: Cong accuses BJP of 'deceiving' people of Ladakh

The Ladakh unit of the Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of "deceiving" the people of Ladakh by amending land laws that will allow people from outside to buy land in the union territory. The Congress said "it is a gift of the BJP to Ladakhis" for voting it to power in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh.

Congress Ladakh UT president and former minister Nawang Rigzin Jora also said they would continue their struggle for constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for the protection of distinctive culture and identity of the region. In a gazette notification, the Centre has omitted the phrase "permanent resident of the state" from Section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act that deals with disposal of the land in the union territory.

"This is a gift of BJP to the people of Ladakh who voted the party to power in the recently held elections to LAHDC-Leh. The ruling party has deceived the people by false promises (during campaigning)," Jora told PTI. Retaining power, the BJP on Monday had won the election to the 26-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Leh by bagging 15 seats, while the Congress got nine seats. Independents won two seats in the election, the first since Ladakh was made a Union Territory in August last year.

Jora said the Congress was not surprised by the amendment and was expecting such an order after Ladakh notified its rules on October 8 under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) to allow a developer or a promoter to buy land, develop colonies and holiday homes and establish a hotel chain. The Peoples Movement for Sixth Schedule for Ladakh, a powerful platform having representatives from various political, religious and social organisations, announced a poll boycott in September but later withdrew the call within days after a delegation of the Ladakhi leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and highlighted its various demands including protection of land and jobs.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's Rioja wine region bans wining, dining as pandemic curbs grow

The wine-producing region of La Rioja on Tuesday ordered the closure of restaurants and bars in its two largest towns for a month as part of widening restrictions across Spain to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The number of cumulative infec...

LVB management expands search for new MD & CEO; to send names to RBI in one-and-half months

In the midst of completing its merger process with Clix group, private sector Lakshmi Vilas Bank LVB has broadened the search base for its new MD and CEO and is likely to send an updated list of candidates to RBI in about a month-and-half, ...

Sudan doubles local fuel prices with immediate effect - ministry

Sudan has doubled local fuel prices with immediate effect, the acting energy and mining minister said on Tuesday evening.Diesel will be sold at 46 Sudanese pounds 0.8364 per litre, and petrol will be sold at 56 pounds per litre, Khairy Abde...

Doping-Sprint star Coleman to miss Olympics after being banned for whereabouts failure

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman will miss next years Tokyo Olympics after being banned for two years for breaching whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU said on Tuesday.Coleman, who narrowly escaped a ban last year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020