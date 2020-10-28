Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texas supreme court says state can limit mail ballot drop-off sites

A Texas appeals court on Friday ruled that limits on the number of drop boxes would increase the risk that voters could be infected with COVID-19 and would infringe on their right to vote. Trump, a Republican, has repeatedly railed against mail ballots, saying, without evidence, that they will lead to widespread fraud.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 04:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 04:54 IST
Texas supreme court says state can limit mail ballot drop-off sites

The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the state's Republican governor may limit drop-off sites for election ballots, in a political win for U.S. President Donald Trump days before the Nov. 3 election. The ruling reverses an appeals court decision on Friday that said Governor Greg Abbott could not limit drop-off sites to one per county.

Nearly 8 million Texans had cast ballots as of Tuesday, approaching 90% of the entire 2016 vote - a higher percentage than any state in the country, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. Texas voters must qualify to vote by mail by, for example, being older than 65, being ill or disabled, or not being present in their voting county during the early voting period through Election Day.

On Oct. 1, Abbott issued an order that limited the drop-off sites, which voters and civil rights groups said created hurdles in voting access for the elderly, disabled and people who lived in cities. A Texas appeals court on Friday ruled that limits on the number of drop boxes would increase the risk that voters could be infected with COVID-19 and would infringe on their right to vote.

Trump, a Republican, has repeatedly railed against mail ballots, saying, without evidence, that they will lead to widespread fraud. A Democratic candidate has not won the state of Texas in more than four decades, and Trump won there by nine percentage points in 2016.

But with simmering dissatisfaction over Trump's handling of the pandemic, opinion polls suggest Texas may be in reach for Democratic candidate Joe Biden. On Oct. 15, Judge Tim Sulak said Abbott's limitation on ballot drop-off sites "would likely needlessly and unreasonably increase risks of exposure to COVID-19 infections, and needlessly and unreasonably substantially burden voters' constitutionally protected rights to vote."

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is back in a Canadian court this week to fight her extradition to the Unite States. Here is a timeline of the case.AUG. 22, 2018 A New York court issues an arrest warrant f...

Huawei lawyers ask Canada police why no 'alarm bells' rang during CFO's arrest

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd lawyers resumed witness testimony in a Vancouver court on Tuesday, asking why aspects of Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arrest did not set off alarm bells to the arresting federal police officer. Huaweis le...

Donald Trump is a fighter, says First Lady

The American spirit is stronger than the deadly coronavirus and President Donald Trump is a fighter, asserted First Lady Melania on Tuesday while seeking votes for her husband. Donald is a fighter. He loves this country and he fights for y...

Grave-counting satellite images seek to track Yemen's COVID death toll

A first-of-its-kind study using satellite images to count fresh graves and analyse burial activity in Yemen has estimated the death toll there from COVID-19 or COVID-related causes is far higher than official government figures suggest.Usin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020