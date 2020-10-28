Left Menu
Development News Edition

With six days left in race, Trump heads to Arizona and Biden delivers COVID-19 speech

President Donald Trump will hold two campaign rallies on Wednesday in the battleground state of Arizona, where polls show him narrowly trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden, as the White House race heads into its final six-day stretch. Biden, who has repeatedly criticized Trump for failing to contain the coronavirus pandemic, will receive a briefing from public health experts and deliver a speech near his home in Delaware on his plans to combat COVID-19 and protect Americans with pre-existing health conditions, his campaign said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 10:30 IST
With six days left in race, Trump heads to Arizona and Biden delivers COVID-19 speech

President Donald Trump will hold two campaign rallies on Wednesday in the battleground state of Arizona, where polls show him narrowly trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden, as the White House race heads into its final six-day stretch.

Biden, who has repeatedly criticized Trump for failing to contain the coronavirus pandemic, will receive a briefing from public health experts and deliver a speech near his home in Delaware on his plans to combat COVID-19 and protect Americans with pre-existing health conditions, his campaign said. Biden still leads Trump comfortably in national opinion polls in a race dominated by the pandemic, which has caused more than 225,000 U.S. deaths, cost millions more their jobs and spurred a rush to vote early by many Americans looking to avoid health risks from exposure. The race is tighter in several battleground states where the election might be decided.

More than 70 million people have cast early in-person and mail ballots, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. That is a record-setting pace and more than half of the total 2016 turnout. The huge volume of mail ballots - more than 46.8 million have already been cast - could take days or weeks to tally, experts say, meaning a winner might not be declared the night of Nov. 3, when polls close.

Trump, who has repeatedly criticized mail-in voting as prone to fraud even though experts say that is rare, questioned the integrity of the process on Tuesday and said it would be "inappropriate" to take extra time to count mail ballots. "It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on Nov. 3, instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate and I don't believe that that's by our laws," Trump told reporters.

Arizona has emerged as a top battleground in the White House race after Trump won it by 3.5 percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken from Oct. 14-21 found Biden with a 3-point edge on Trump, within the survey's credibility interval. A Biden win in Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes, would be the first for a Democratic presidential candidate in the state since Bill Clinton carried it in 1996.

After staying overnight in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump will hold airport rallies in Bullhead City, Arizona, in the state's northwestern corner near Nevada, and in Goodyear, outside Phoenix, the state's biggest city. On Tuesday, Trump raced across three states - Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska - and Biden made two campaign stops in the emerging battleground of Georgia.

Biden has made what he calls Trump's mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic his principle theme in the closing weeks of the campaign, including criticisms that Trump played down the threat, failed to listen to his health experts and never developed a plan to contain it. Polls show Americans trust Biden more than Trump to contain the virus, and record numbers of new U.S. COVID-19 cases in recent days have given Biden repeated opportunities to remind voters of the Trump administration's mismanagement of the pandemic.

Biden also has used the pandemic to remind voters of Trump's efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and its protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions. Healthcare is another issue that polls have found Americans trust Biden more than Trump to handle.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya: George Magoha gets advice from Ombajo over school return of all students

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe, and his Education counterpart George Magoha have been offered a solution on how all other students should return to school, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.The advice was offered by Dr...

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 6 pc after earnings announcement

Shares of Tata Motors jumped nearly 6 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company said it expects gradual recovery of demand and supply in the coming months. Defying disappointing earnings in the September quarter, the stock open...

Japan not eyeing new reactors to help reach 2050 carbon-neutral goal

Japan is not considering building new nuclear power plants to help it become carbon-free by 2050, the governments top spokesman said on Wednesday.For the worlds fifth-biggest emitter, reining in emissions from utilities that contribute abou...

Uttarakhand govt dismisses suspended judge Deepali Sharma

Accepting the decision of the Uttarakhand High Court, the state government dismissed civil judge Deepali Sharma Senior Division from service on Tuesday. A full judge bench of High court issued an order on October 14 regarding the dismissal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020