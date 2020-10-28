Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tejashwi demands high court-monitored probe in Munger firing incident

Condemning Bihar's Munger incident in which an 18-year-old man was shot dead, Mahagathbandan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday demanded a High Court-monitored probe in the case.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 28-10-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 10:32 IST
Tejashwi demands high court-monitored probe in Munger firing incident
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Condemning Bihar's Munger incident in which an 18-year-old man was shot dead, Mahagathbandan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday demanded a High Court-monitored probe in the case.

"We condemn the Munger incident. The administration says one person was killed and several injured but I don't know why police acted with such brutality. What was the Chief Minister doing? This double-engine govt definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Dy CM Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe," said Tejashwi. Tejashwi also demanded that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Superintendent of Police (SP) to be removed with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also said that the Munger incident has shaken the conscience of the nation. "This incident has shaken the conscience of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Bihar and he should dissolve the State Government," he added.

An 18-year-old man was shot dead and some people were injured in a firing incident after clashes occurred here during the immersion of Goddess Durga on Monday in Munger. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya: George Magoha gets advice from Ombajo over school return of all students

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe, and his Education counterpart George Magoha have been offered a solution on how all other students should return to school, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.The advice was offered by Dr...

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 6 pc after earnings announcement

Shares of Tata Motors jumped nearly 6 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company said it expects gradual recovery of demand and supply in the coming months. Defying disappointing earnings in the September quarter, the stock open...

Japan not eyeing new reactors to help reach 2050 carbon-neutral goal

Japan is not considering building new nuclear power plants to help it become carbon-free by 2050, the governments top spokesman said on Wednesday.For the worlds fifth-biggest emitter, reining in emissions from utilities that contribute abou...

Uttarakhand govt dismisses suspended judge Deepali Sharma

Accepting the decision of the Uttarakhand High Court, the state government dismissed civil judge Deepali Sharma Senior Division from service on Tuesday. A full judge bench of High court issued an order on October 14 regarding the dismissal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020