Durga idol, marquee gutted

A Durga Puja marquee with the idol inside it was gutted in Salt Lake area of the city on Wednesday but none was injured. The idol of the popular FD block community puja was slated to be immersed later in the day, organisers said.

Sources in the fire services department said the blaze was noticed Wednesday early morning. It gradually engulfed the entire pandal razing it to the ground and gutting the idol as well. Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose, who rushed to the site, said it is difficult to state the cause of the fire without an inquiry.

"I have ordered an inquiry into the fire. Forensic tests will also be done," he said. One of the Puja organisers said that all government guidelines have been followed and prior permission of the fire department was also obtained.