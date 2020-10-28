Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MLAs, mayors meet LG, seek intervention on issue of payment of dues owed to civic bodies

A delegation of BJP MLAs and mayors of three municipal corporations met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday and sought his intervention on the issue of payment of Rs 13000 crore dues owed to civic bodies by the Kejriwal government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:10 IST
BJP MLAs, mayors meet LG, seek intervention on issue of payment of dues owed to civic bodies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of BJP MLAs and mayors of three municipal corporations met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday and sought his intervention on the issue of payment of Rs 13000 crore dues owed to civic bodies by the Kejriwal government. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who led the delegation, said MLAs and mayors also requested the LG to intervene on the issue of payment of dues including Rs 10,000 crore property tax from the Delhi government.

"We also complained as to how the mayors who were first citizen of the city were made to sit on a dharna outside the chief minister's residence to meet him and still were denied a meeting with him," Bidhuri said. North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said the BJP delegation requested the intervention of the LG in solving the crisis including non-payment of salaries to employees as funds were withheld by the Delhi government.

The Delhi chief minister had on Tuesday alleged "corruption and mismanagement" in the BJP-ruled municipal corporation, while asking the Central government to pay Rs 12000 crore dues owed by it to civic bodies. He had also claimed that the AAP government had been paying 3-4 times more funds to the three municipal corporations since 2015, as compared to previous regimes in Delhi, and wondered where the money was spent even as their employees were not being paid salaries.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Kerala ministers get bail in assembly ruckus case

A court here on Wednesday granted bail to two Kerala ministers in a criminal case registered in connection with the ruckus inside the state Assembly in 2015 during the tenure of previous congress-led UDF government. Chief Judicial Magistrat...

2 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Two Army personnel were injured in a mine blast along the Line of control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Wednesday, official sources saidThe two personnel stepped on an anti-personnel mine triggering a blast during patrolling ...

Bribes being sought to make NHM employees permanent: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday alleged that some people in Maharashtra were demanding bribes for making contractual employees of the National Health Mission permanent. This corruption runs into Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore...

Pope says "lady" COVID must be obeyed, forgoes mask

Pope Francis on Wednesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as a tough lady taskmaster who must be obeyed, but he and most close aides did not wear masks at his general audience.At the start of the indoor audience, Francis apologized to peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020