BJP MLAs, mayors meet LG, seek intervention on issue of payment of dues owed to civic bodies

A delegation of BJP MLAs and mayors of three municipal corporations met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday and sought his intervention on the issue of payment of Rs 13000 crore dues owed to civic bodies by the Kejriwal government. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who led the delegation, said MLAs and mayors also requested the LG to intervene on the issue of payment of dues including Rs 10,000 crore property tax from the Delhi government.

"We also complained as to how the mayors who were first citizen of the city were made to sit on a dharna outside the chief minister's residence to meet him and still were denied a meeting with him," Bidhuri said. North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said the BJP delegation requested the intervention of the LG in solving the crisis including non-payment of salaries to employees as funds were withheld by the Delhi government.

The Delhi chief minister had on Tuesday alleged "corruption and mismanagement" in the BJP-ruled municipal corporation, while asking the Central government to pay Rs 12000 crore dues owed by it to civic bodies. He had also claimed that the AAP government had been paying 3-4 times more funds to the three municipal corporations since 2015, as compared to previous regimes in Delhi, and wondered where the money was spent even as their employees were not being paid salaries.