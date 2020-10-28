PM Modi tears into Opposition, calls Tejashwi Yadav 'Yuvraj of Jungleraj'

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Opposition and even went ahead to term the Mahagathbandan's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, as "Yuvraaj of Jungleraj" (Prince of Jungleraj).

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a rally in Patna on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Opposition and even went ahead to term the Mahagathbandan's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, as "Yuvraaj of Jungleraj" (Prince of Jungleraj).

It is important to note that the era of former chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule in the state is often referred to as 'Junglreraj' by its opponents. "I want to know from the people of Patna, I want to know from the people of Bihar, could Bihar dream of becoming an IT-hub in Jungle Raj? Whether 'Yuvraj of Jungle Raj', he can take Bihar forward in the field of IT, or in any area of modernity," PM Modi said at the rally held in Patna.

The Prime Minister attacked the RJD and said, "Who can fulfil the aspirations of the poor of Bihar, this aspiration of the middle class of Bihar? People who made Bihar sick, looted Bihar, can they do this work? Those who thought only of their family, did injustice to every single person of Bihar, also took away the rights of Dalits-Backward-deprived, will those people understand the expectations of Bihar? Only NDA can do it." PM Modi appealed to the people to cast their votes for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates to save Bihar from becoming 'bimar'.

"Just like you can save your self from COVID-19 with a mask, similarly with a single vote you can save Bihar from becoming 'bimar'," said PM Modi while making a voting appeal for NDA candidates. He further said days of 'lalten' (lantern) (RJD's party symbol) are over and only NDA can fulfill the aspirations of Bihar.

As the polling is underway in the first phase of the Bihar Legislative Elections 2020, Prime Minister Modi addressed rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna today. Voting in these constituencies will be held in the second phase on November 3.

