Nadda urges BJP leaders in Punjab to reach out to rural areas

It was only Prime Minister Modi in independent India, who transformed and changed the fate of the country's farmers," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:28 IST
BJP president JP Nadda urged the leaders of his party in Punjab on Wednesday to reach out to rural areas in order to make the saffron party "number one" in the state. Paying tributes to late Punjab BJP leader Kamal Sharma, Nadda said it will be a true homage to him if the leaders resolved to make the party number one in the state.

"We need to resolve to make the BJP the number one party in Punjab, recognise our strength, get together with people sharing our ideologies and go to the rural areas," he said. The people of Punjab like the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and want to spread the saffron party's ideology in the state, Nadda said.

Political parties in Punjab are "misguiding" the farmers of the state in order to serve their political self-interest, he said, adding that the BJP needs to clear the doubts created by them in the minds of people. Many politicians in north India, who established themselves as farmer leaders, paid only "lip service" to farmers, the BJP chief alleged.

"They did nothing to change the fate or condition of farmers. It was only Prime Minister Modi in independent India, who transformed and changed the fate of the country's farmers," he said. Nadda slammed the Congress for its opposition to laws that will "reform" the farm sector, saying "while opposing Modi, it has got down to opposing the country and farmers".

The BJP chief asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who is opposing the recent farm laws enacted by the government, to clarify whether scrapping the agricultural produce marketing committees was a part of the Congress's poll manifesto or not. "In Punjab, farmers cannot sell their produce beyond the mandis in the districts, they cannot even change their stockists. Modiji has given freedom to them from these restrictions," he said.

