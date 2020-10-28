J P Nadda on 2-day visit to West Bengal from Nov 6

BJP national president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal from November 6 to take stock of organisational matters ahead of the 2021 assembly elections, party sources said on Wednesday. This will be his second visit to the state in a gap of 15 days. He had been to north Bengal on October 19.

However, the dates of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state have not yet been finalised, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said. "J P Naddaji will be visiting West Bengal on November 6-7. His engagements will be both in Kolkata and in the districts. He will look into various aspects of organisational matters," Ghosh said.

According to party sources, Nadda is likely to visit organisational zones in Burdwan and Medinipur. He is also likely to meet scheduled caste and scheduled tribe groups in Jhargram area on November 7.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party had made deep inroads in the Junglemahal belt comprising forested areas of West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram districts. Nadda, along with senior party leaders such as national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, vice- president Mukul Roy and Ghosh, will interact with booth and district-level leaders during the visit, the sources said.

After decades of limited presence in the politically polarised state, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in 2019, winning 18 of 42 Lok Sabha seats. Assembly polls are likely to be held in Bengal in April-May next year.