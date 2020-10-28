Mamata to hold virtual meeting to review COVID-19 situation

To take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state post Durga Puja festival, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a virtual administrative review meeting with ministers and senior officials on November 5, official sources said on Wednesday. All ministers, District Magistrates, SPs and officials in the district health departments are likely to be present at the virtual meeting to review the COVID-19 situation post the festival in the districts and also to take stock of the post Amphan relief measures as well as the work progress of different departments, the sources said.

"The chief minister conducts two half-yearly review meetings with ministers and the senior officers of all the departments, the DMs, SDOs and BDOs where she takes a detailed progress report but this year because of COVID there was no such meeting. So the chief minister decided to take stock of the developmental work and also give a roadmap for the next three months," an official said. The health department has been asked to prepare a detailed report on the COVID-situation in the districts and the measures taken to contain the spread of the disease in the post puja days, he added.

"Not only that the districts will also have to give a detailed report on the progress of the developmental projects that has been announced by the chief minister in the last few months," a senior state government official said. Meanwhile, the state government during the day also had a detailed discussion with the Centre regarding the increase of COVID 19 situation in the state.

"In a detailed conversation with the Cabinet Secretary on Wednesday, the state government officials gave a detailed roadmap of the steps to be taken in the coming fortnight to control the spread of the disease," the official said.