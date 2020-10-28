Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP women's wing greets Goa government decision to provide 3 kgs Onion at subsidized rate

Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Goa Government to provide three kilograms of onion at a subsidized rate of Rs 32 per kg to each ration cardholder in the state.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:22 IST
BJP women's wing greets Goa government decision to provide 3 kgs Onion at subsidized rate
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Goa Government to provide three kilograms of onion at a subsidized rate of Rs 32 per kg to each ration cardholder in the state. According to a press note from the BJP, Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha welcomed the decision of Goa Government headed by dynamic Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to provide 3 kilograms of Onion at a subsidized rate of Rs 32 per kg to each ration cardholder in the State of Goa.

BJP Mahila Morcha President Dr. Sheetal Naik also welcomed decision of the Chief Minister to waive the required life certificate for Griha Adhar and DSSY beneficiaries in the State of Goa for the current year due to Covid-19 pandemic. The women's wing of the party congratulates Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant in taking this decision in the interest of the poor sections of the Society.

Naik further said that the BJP always stood with downtrodden sections of the society under the principle of Antyodaya'. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisian parliament, cbank chief tell govt to cut spending plans

A Tunisian parliamentary committee on Wednesday rejected a supplementary budget bill that would have entailed the biggest deficit in decades, and both the committee and the central bank governor urged the government to cut its spending plan...

American jailed for attempt to overthrow Vietnam gov't says he was 'kidnapped'

A U.S. citizen sentenced last year to 12 years in a Vietnamese jail for attempting to overthrow the state spoke of his 27-month detention at a Zoom news conference on Wednesday, after he was released and returned to his home in California l...

Scoreboard

Mumbai Indians Quinton de Kock c Gurkeerat Singh b Siraj 18 Ishan Kishanc Chris Morris b Chahal 25 Suryakumar Yadav not out 79 Saurabh Tiwary c Devdutt Padikkal b Siraj 5 Krunal Pandya c Chris Morris b Chahal 10 Hardik Pandya c Siraj ...

Candidate who got 99.8 pc marks in JEE held for using proxy in exam

A candidate for the Joint Entrance Examinations JEE Mains, who allegedly used an impersonator to appear for the test on his behalf in Assam and secured 99.8 per cent marks, was arrested on Wednesday, police said. His doctor father and three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020