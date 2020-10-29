Left Menu
Development News Edition

Time will come when criminal activities will increase: PDP leader on new J-K land laws

A day after Jammu and Kashmir's land legislations were amended allowing outsiders to own land in the Union Territory, a PDP leader on Wednesday claimed a "time will come when criminal activities like rape will increase" and appealed to people to join hands against the "black law".

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-10-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 00:10 IST
Time will come when criminal activities will increase: PDP leader on new J-K land laws

A day after Jammu and Kashmir's land legislations were amended allowing outsiders to own land in the Union Territory, a PDP leader on Wednesday claimed a "time will come when criminal activities like rape will increase" and appealed to people to join hands against the "black law". Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary and former legislator Surinder Choudhary also claimed that nobody is going to buy land in Kashmir, but "the sword is hanging on the neck of the people in Jammu region".

The PDP staged a protest in Jammu demanding repeal of the new land laws. Led by Choudhary, PDP activists holding the tricolour as well as the party flag assembled at the PDP headquarters at Gandhi Nagar and staged a rally to lodge their resentment against the BJP-led central government over the laws. Addressing party workers after the rally, Choudhary said, "The time will come when you will see an increase in criminal activities like rape in broad daylight as we are witnessing outside Jammu and Kashmir... Only yesterday, a young student was shot dead by a youth after she refused his marriage proposal." He was apparently referring to the killing of a student outside her college in Haryana's Ballabhgarh on Monday.

"By this black law, anyone can come and buy land in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP has put Jammu on sale as nobody will buy an inch of land in Kashmir," the PDP leader said. In a gazette notification on Tuesday, the Centre omitted the phrase "permanent resident of the state" from Section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act that deals with disposal of the land in the union territory, paving the way for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in JK and Ladakh, over a year after the nullification of provisions under Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution. Urging all sections of society to join hands to safeguard the Dogra identity and culture, Choudhary said, "I want to tell the people of Jammu that a day will come when history will not forgive them if they do not stand up against this onslaught to safeguard the future of our coming generations." "The BJP is out to finish the Dogra culture. The intellectuals, lawyers, businessmen, farmers and transporters and all others need to join hands for our future." Continuing his tirade against the BJP, Chaudhary said the saffron party was ruling Jammu and Kashmir over the past five years but has done nothing on the ground for the welfare of the people, especially of people of Jammu region who gave it 25 seats in 2014 assembly elections. He alleged that the BJP has failed to end discrimination with Jammu, provide jobs to the youth, promote tourism and water sports and complete projects like artificial lake and development of Tawi banks on the pattern of Sabarmati river in Gujarat as promised by the government.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apple's streaming service; AMC to reopen eight theaters in California

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Millions of mailed ballots not yet returned in key states

Just days before the presidential election, millions of mail ballots have yet to be returned in key battleground states, and election officials warn that time is running out for voters who want to avoid a polling place on Election Day. At l...

Police warn of tougher action as thousands join abortion protests in Poland

Thousands took to the streets across Poland on Wednesday for the seventh day of protests against a court ruling that further limits the countrys highly restrictive abortion laws.Police warned demonstrators not to target churches again after...

Blowout US economic growth in summer is already fading

Americans may feel whiplashed by a report Thursday on the economys growth this summer, when an explosive rebound followed an epic collapse. The government will likely estimate that the economy grew faster on an annualized basis last quarter...

1st phase of Bihar poll passes off peacefully with 54.26 pc voter turnout

The first phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully on Wednesday as an estimated 54.26 per cent of nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise, marginally lower than in 2015, as the coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020