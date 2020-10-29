Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former U.S. Homeland Security official says he wrote anonymous op-ed on Trump

A former U.S. Department of Homeland Security official on Wednesday revealed he was the author of an anonymous 2018 New York Times op-ed and later book that excoriated President Donald Trump, stepping forward to urge Americans to vote against Trump. Miles Taylor, chief of staff in the department until 2019, set tongues wagging in Washington with the editorial that called Trump amoral, petty and ineffective.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 04:39 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 04:39 IST
Former U.S. Homeland Security official says he wrote anonymous op-ed on Trump

A former U.S. Department of Homeland Security official on Wednesday revealed he was the author of an anonymous 2018 New York Times op-ed and later book that excoriated President Donald Trump, stepping forward to urge Americans to vote against Trump.

Miles Taylor, chief of staff in the department until 2019, set tongues wagging in Washington with the editorial that called Trump amoral, petty and ineffective. He disclosed his identity on Wednesday in a statement on Medium, an online publishing platform, ahead of next week's presidential election. "We alone must determine whether his behavior warrants continuance in office, and we face a momentous decision, as our choice about Trump’s future will affect our future for years to come," wrote Taylor, a Republican who endorsed Trump's election opponent, Democrat Joe Biden.

"With that in mind, he doesn’t deserve a second term in office, and we don’t deserve to live through it." Trump responded on Wednesday evening, saying, "Anonymous was a nobody, a disgruntled employee who was quickly removed from his job a long time ago."

Trump said he did not know Taylor and had "never even heard of him," although Trump in August called Taylor a "lowlife." White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany blasted Taylor as a "liar and a coward who chose anonymity over action and leaking over leading."

Taylor, who described himself as part of the "resistance" within the Trump administration in the anonymous editorial, has also publicly criticized Trump. The op-ed and book that followed it, called "A Warning," caused brief flurries of attention, although they were overshadowed by a series of books written by well-known former Trump associates, both pro and con, who identified themselves as the authors of their work. Many had suspected Taylor was the anonymous author for months.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-POLL-Global economic rebound at risk from rising coronavirus cases

There is a high risk the resurgence in coronavirus cases halts the global economic recovery by year-end, according to Reuters polls of around 500 economists, a majority of whom expected the rebound next year to be weaker than previously tho...

Supreme Court leaves NC absentee ballot deadline at November 12

The Supreme Court will allow absentee ballots in North Carolina to be received and counted up to 9 days after Election Day, in a win for Democrats. The justices on Wednesday refused to disturb a decision by the State Board of Elections to l...

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

PBF Energy will shut most refining units at its Paulsboro, New Jersey refinery, in another blow to U.S. East Coast refining operations, according to two sources familiar with the matter.PBF was not immediately available for comment. The ref...

England's COVID-19 infections doubling every nine days - Imperial College

The spread of the coronavirus continues to increase across all parts of England with cases doubling every nine days, according to a new study by Imperial College, putting pressure on the government to introduce more drastic lockdown restric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020