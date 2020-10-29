Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 18 per cent polling till 10 am in Rajasthan civic polls

The voting will continue till 5.30 pm. More than 35.97 lakh voters will elect 560 ward councilors in two phases in the six newly-formed municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Kota (Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North, and Kota South).

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-10-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 12:53 IST
Over 18 per cent polling till 10 am in Rajasthan civic polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 18 percent of the electorate cast their votes in the initial few hours in the first-phase polling in the Rajasthan civic elections on Thursday. The polling began at 7.30 am in Jaipur, Kota, and Jodhpur for Jaipur Heritage, Kota North, and Jodhpur North municipal corporations amid tight security and special arrangements for COVID-19.

"A voting percentage of 18.30 was recorded till 10 am. The maximum voting percentage of 20.43 was recorded in Jodhpur and minimum of 16.91 percent was recorded in Jaipur. The voting is going on peacefully," a spokesperson of the state election commission said. The voting will continue till 5.30 pm.

More than 35.97 lakh voters will elect 560 ward councilors in two phases in the six newly-formed municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota (Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North, and Kota South). The first phase of polling will be held on Thursday in the Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North, and Kota North municipal corporations, where over 16.54 lakh voters will cast their votes to elect 250 ward councilors.

There are 951 candidates in fray in the three municipal corporations in the first phase and 2,761 polling booths have been set up. The second phase of polling will take place on November 1 and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 3.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says China's treatment of Uighurs 'biggest threat to religious freedom'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday described Chinas treatment of Uighur Muslims as the biggest threat to religious freedom during an address to the youth wing of Indonesias largest Islamic organisation, Nahdlatul Ulama.Pompeo, ...

Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel dead

Former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel died here on Thursday after prolonged illness, family sources said. Patel 92 had recovered from COVID-19 recently and was rushed to a hospital in Ahmedabad Thursday morning following health comp...

Fashion site unveils new and improved 'Zozosuit 2'

Online fashion retailer Zozo Inc on Thursday unveiled a successor to its Zozosuit body-measuring suit, one of a string of failed projects ahead of the exit of founder Yusaku Maezawa, promising greater accuracy through design and software ch...

Keshubhai Patel mentored and groomed many younger karyakartas including me; his demise is an irreparable loss: PM Narendra Modi.

Keshubhai Patel mentored and groomed many younger karyakartas including me his demise is an irreparable loss PM Narendra Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020