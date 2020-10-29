Yediyurappa condoles Keshubhai Patel's death
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday condoled the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel. Beginning his political career as a Jan Sangh activist, Patel twice became the Chief Minister of Gujarat to put the state into the development trajectory,Yediyurappa said. "In his demise, we lost a gentle politician who had strived hard for the overall development of the people of the state," the chief minister said.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:50 IST
