Yediyurappa condoles Keshubhai Patel's death

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday condoled the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel. Beginning his political career as a Jan Sangh activist, Patel twice became the Chief Minister of Gujarat to put the state into the development trajectory,Yediyurappa said.

"In his demise, we lost a gentle politician who had strived hard for the overall development of the people of the state," the chief minister said. Patel (92) died at Ahmedabad on Thursday after prolonged illness, family sources said.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME