Delhi court closes defamation complaint against Kapil Mishra after he tenders apology

A Delhi court has closed a criminal defamation case against BJP leader Kapil Mishra after he tendered an unconditional apology to AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The complaint was filed by Jain against Mishra in 2017 for his defamatory statements against him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The case was closed on Wednesday after Mishra agreed to tender an unconditional apology before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Vishal Pahuja.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:00 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

The case was closed on Wednesday after Mishra agreed to tender an unconditional apology before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Vishal Pahuja. "It is submitted by the accused (Mishra) that he is ready to make a statement before the court tendering unconditional apology. Complainant (Jain) also submitted that in case the accused gives his statement before the court, he shall withdraw the present complaint," the Court recorded. After recording the statement of Mishra, as well as Jain, the Court disposed of the defamation complaint as withdrawn. In a press conference held in 2017, Mishra had accused Jain of handing over a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Arvind Kejriwal. Mishra also claimed that Jain "settled a land deal worth Rs 50 crore of Kejriwal's relative". On social media, Mishra went on to state that Jain would go to jail in a few days.

If convicted, the offense of defamation entails a maximum punishment of two years.

