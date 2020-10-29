Left Menu
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi after Pak MP says Abhinandan Varthaman was released fearing attack

In the video tweeted by Nadda, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, who was speaking in the country’s national assembly, says that Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the country's Army Chief Gen Bajwa were shivering and sweating during a meeting over reports that India would attack "that night at 9 pm", if Varthaman was not released.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:11 IST
The BJP on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that the opposition party has been "mocking" the armed forces while a video has emerged that shows a top Pakistani opposition leader saying that pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was released by Islamabad as it feared an attack by India. In the video tweeted by Nadda, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, who was speaking in the country’s national assembly, says that Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the country's Army Chief Gen Bajwa were shivering and sweating during a meeting over reports that India would attack "that night at 9 pm", if Varthaman was not released. Sadiq also said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had declined to attend the high-level meeting.

Wing Commander Varthaman landed in Pakistani custody following an aerial dogfight between Indian and Pakistani pilots after the Balakot airstrikes by India in 2019. Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP president said, "Congress’ princeling does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his ‘Most Trusted Nation’, Pakistan. Hopefully now he sees some light...” Hitting out at the Congress, Nadda said the party “premised its entire campaign around keeping our armed forces weak.” The Congress and its leaders “mocked our armed forces, questioned their valour and tried every trick to ensure India doesn’t get latest Rafale Planes,” he said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said people of India rejected such politics and punished Congress. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra stepped up the attack on the Congress and dubbed Rahul Gandhi as the "prince of Pakistan" and not only of Congress. Citing the video, Patra said the PML-N leader has said on the floor of the house that leaders of Pakistan were shivering out of fear that India will attack the country if it would not release Varthaman. "Now I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi why did he side with those who were shivering and sweating in Pakistan due to fear of India. He is the prince of Pakistan and not only of Congress," Patra said.

Political parties should be united on the issues of national interest but Congress uses them for its divisive politics, Patra said..

