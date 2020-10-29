Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK Labour suspends ex-leader Corbyn after damning anti-Semitism report

Britain's opposition Labour party suspended its former leader Jeremy Corbyn on Thursday after he downplayed a report that detailed serious failings in the party's handling of anti-Semitism complaints under his leadership. Corbyn's successor, Keir Starmer, said Labour was facing a "day of shame" after the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report on how the party had dealt with allegations of anti-Semitism within its ranks.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:45 IST
UK Labour suspends ex-leader Corbyn after damning anti-Semitism report

Britain's opposition Labour party suspended its former leader Jeremy Corbyn on Thursday after he downplayed a report that detailed serious failings in the party's handling of anti-Semitism complaints under his leadership.

Corbyn's successor, Keir Starmer, said Labour was facing a "day of shame" after the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report on how the party had dealt with allegations of anti-Semitism within its ranks. Corbyn's tenure was marred by persistent complaints of anti-Semitism in the party and criticism of the left-wing leader's response. The report and Corbyn's response gave Starmer the opportunity to make a clear break on the issue.

Corbyn, 71, was suspended after saying he did not accept all the report's findings, that his attempts at reforming complaints processes had been stalled by "obstructive party bureaucracy" and that the scale of the problem had been overstated for political reasons. "In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation," Labour said in a statement.

The party added it had removed the Labour whip from Corbyn, meaning that the former leader will no longer be able to take part in House of Commons votes as a Labour lawmaker. Starmer said he accepted the EHRC's report "in full" and would implement all its recommendations.

"It is a day of shame for the Labour Party. We have failed Jewish people... I am truly sorry for all the pain and grief that has been caused," said Starmer, who held a senior role under Corbyn's leadership but has tried to stamp out the problem since taking over. "Never again will we fail to tackle anti-Semitism and never again will we lose your trust," he added.

Corbyn said anti-Semitism was "absolutely abhorrent" but broke with Starmer on fully accepting the report's findings. "One anti-Semite is one too many, but the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media," he said.

He added he would "strongly contest the political intervention to suspend me." The Board of Deputies of British Jews welcomed Corbyn's suspension.

"Having presided over the descent of a proudly anti-racist party into a party that broke equalities law in its treatment of Jews, his shameless comments today showed that he remains part of the problem and is an obstruction to the resolution of the issue," President Marie van der Zyl said. (Additional reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle; editing by Estelle Shirbon and Stephen Addison)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Polish abortion protests go global

Thousands of protesters in cities around the world have gathered over the past days in support of Poles who have taken to the streets after a court ruling further limited the countrys restrictive abortion laws.In the week since the Constitu...

Scientists identify prolific coronavirus strain which started in Spain and spread across Europe

A coronavirus strain that emerged in Spain in June has spread across Europe and now makes up a large proportion of infections in several countries, researchers said, highlighting the role of travel in the pandemic and the need to track muta...

Fish, subsidies remain critical in Brexit talks, EU says

A deal on fisheries and rules governing state subsidies are the two critical issues in negotiations with Britain, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday following a video conference with Canadas prime minister.W...

Paytm Payments Bank aims to issue 5mn FASTags in 3 months

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd PPBL on Thursday said it has equipped over 5 million vehicles with FASTags, and is aiming to issue a similar number of tags in the next three months. PPBL is also enabling automatic cashless payments at 211 toll plaz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020