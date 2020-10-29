Left Menu
Dismiss Bihar CM, dy CM and officials responsible for Munger firing on devotees: Cong

Congress spokesperson Gouvav Vallabh alleged that the firing on devotees, who wanted to immerse the idol of Goddess Durga, was done by the police at the behest of the government and all those responsible behind it, including the district magistrate and the Superintendent of police should be sacked. He also dubbed chief minister Nitish Kumar "nirdayi kumar" (heartless) and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi as "nirmum Modi" (ruthless) and said the dispensation in Bihar is not doing 'sushasan' but 'kushasan' (not good governance but misgovernance).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:53 IST
Stepping up its attack on the JD(U)-BJP government over the Munger firing incident in which a devotee was killed, the Congress on Thursday demanded the dismissal of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi to ensure the truth comes out and there is no cover up. Congress spokesperson Gouvav Vallabh alleged that the firing on devotees, who wanted to immerse the idol of Goddess Durga, was done by the police at the behest of the government and all those responsible behind it, including the district magistrate and the Superintendent of police should be sacked.

He also dubbed chief minister Nitish Kumar "nirdayi kumar" (heartless) and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi as "nirmum Modi" (ruthless) and said the dispensation in Bihar is not doing 'sushasan' but 'kushasan' (not good governance but misgovernance). "There should be no cover up over the incident. Chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi should resign immediately or should be dismissed as such an incident has never happened in the state," he told reporters at a press conference.

"We also demand that those responsible for the firing - the SP and DM of Munger should also be sacked immediately to ascertain who was behind them and who ordered the firing," he said. Vallabh said the SP of Munger is the daughter of a JD(U) leader and alleged that she has been taking instructions from her political bosses.

"This is only an example of bad governance and not good governance," he also said. To another question on the state of the economy and a decline in consumption and sales, the Congress spokesperson said "This is an act of your wrong policies, from noteban to lockdown and bad GST implementation, and not an act of God, as stated by you (government)." The Election Commission has removed the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Munger over the violence during a Durga Puja event early this week, even as a group of protesters went on the rampage in the town setting some police stations and outposts on fire and ransacking the SP office.

The poll panel has also ordered an inquiry into the firing and stone-pelting during the immersion of an idol of goddess Durga late Monday night in which one person had died and several others were injured. The election commission has asked Magadh Divisional Commissioner Asangba Chuba Ao to complete the probe within a week. Rajesh Meena is District Magistrate and Lipi Singh is SP of Munger. The EC statement said Munger will get a new DM and a Superintendent of Police.

