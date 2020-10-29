Why does BJP rake up Pakistan every time elections are held: Cong to Nadda

The Congress on Thursday hit back at BJP chief J P Nadda over his swipe at Rahul Gandhi and asked why the BJP brought up Pakistan every time there was an election in the country. Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said it seems the BJP chief has decided to contest elections in Pakistan and that is why he is watching Pakistani TV channels and talking about the neighbouring country at a time when elections are being held in Bihar.

"The Congress party stands with the Indian Army and will continue to be so. But, the question is why does BJP remember Pakistan when elections come? Why is it that the moment elections come, you remember Kashmir or 'shamshan versus kabristan'?" he told reporters. "This KPK (Kashmir, Pakistan, Kabristan) model will not work anymore. What will work is good governance, employment, safety and security of women. KPK model is gone, now it is only RRR (rozgaar, rozgar, rozgaar (employment) model on which we are contesting this election." The BJP on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that the opposition party has been "mocking" the armed forces while a video has emerged that shows a top Pakistani opposition leader saying that pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was released by Islamabad as it feared an attack by India.

In the video tweeted by Nadda, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, who was speaking in the country's national assembly, says that Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the country's Army Chief Gen Bajwa were shivering and sweating during a meeting over reports that India would attack "that night at 9 pm" if Varthaman was not released. Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP president said, "Congress' princeling does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his ‘Most Trusted Nation’, Pakistan. Hopefully, now he sees some light..." Hitting out at the Congress, Nadda said the party "premised its entire campaign around keeping our armed forces weak". The Congress and its leaders "mocked our armed forces, questioned their valour and tried every trick to ensure India doesn't get latest Rafale planes," Nadda said, adding people of India rejected such politics and punished Congress.

Hitting back, Vallabh said it seems the BJP chief has decided to contest elections in Pakistan, even as elections were being held in Bihar. It would be better if he focusses on the Indian Parliament rather than what happens in Pakistan's Parliament. He should also see Indian channels instead of seeing Pakistani ones, he said.

"You (Nadda) do not have anything to say on development or new schools, new hospital, jobs and infrastructure projects. When you do not have these figures, you start watching Pak TV channels. "Elections are in Bihar and why does Nadda ji not tell why jobs were not offered to the youth in Bihar and why vacancies were not filled up and why Patna became a sea during monsoons. Why did Bihar fare poorly on UN's sustainable development goals," the Congress leader posed. Wing Commander Varthaman landed in Pakistani custody following an aerial dogfight between Indian and Pakistani pilots after the Balakot airstrikes by India in 2019.