Congress will win Rajasthan civic polls: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday exuded confidence that the Congress will win all six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. Polling for the first phase of the municipal corporation elections was held on Thursday, with over 49 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm.

Gehlot said people cast their votes in favour of the Congress in the first phase of polling for Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North municipal corporations. He said he believes the Congress will win all six municipal corporations.

"Whenever a Congress government was formed in the last 22 years, we have worked to change the picture of these cities by accelerating development. The municipal corporations in these cities were bifurcated so that development could take place at a faster pace and in a planned manner," the chief minister said in a statement. More than 35.97 lakh voters will elect 560 ward councillors in two phases in the six newly formed municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota -- Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South.

The remaining three municipal corporations will go to the polls in the second phase on November 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 3..